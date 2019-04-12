OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 4 hours 63.89 +0.31 +0.49%
Brent Crude 3 hours 71.55 +0.72 +1.02%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.660 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 3 hours 68.04 +0.21 +0.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.41 +0.10 +0.14%
Urals 20 hours 69.64 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.48 -0.61 -0.95%
Marine 20 hours 70.27 -0.32 -0.45%
Murban 20 hours 71.69 -0.31 -0.43%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.95 +0.58 +0.90%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.55 -0.74 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 71.59 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 71.89 +0.50 +0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 51.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.33 -0.55 -1.00%
Canadian Condensate 49 days 60.33 -0.40 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 64.43 -0.40 -0.62%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.33 -0.85 -1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 57.33 -0.65 -1.12%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 58.48 -0.50 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.68 -0.35 -0.54%
Central Alberta 4 hours 58.43 -0.55 -0.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 20 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.84 +0.31 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 -1.03 -1.37%
Battery Materials Prices Rebound, But New Investments Are Lacking

Apr 12, 2019
Copper

Friday April 12, 2019

1. Oil prices moving higher, but volatility lower

- Oil prices hit fresh highs for 2019 this week, pushed up by a tightening market and concerns over Libya.
- However, price volatility has been declining, “a pattern consistent with a tightening in physical markets following the OPEC+ output cuts, rather than (as in H2-2018) an expected, but unrealized, future tightening,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. 
- “Front-month Brent volatility began the year above 50%, but now stands at just 13%. The volatility curve is lower than in previous years, with the back below 8%,” the bank said.
- History suggests that when OPEC abandons market management, prices are more volatile. The market was highly volatile following the 2014 OPEC decision to produce at a maximum levels and not intervene, while volatility dropped significantly when the OPEC+ group initiated the first round of cuts in 2017.
- Once again, volatility has fallen this year as the cuts were phased in, even though prices are rising.

2. Copper up, but investment lacking

- Copper prices have rebounded from last year’s lows on supply concerns, but new investment is lacking. 
- “[B]ecause prices have been relatively low since mid-last year and the trade tensions initiated by the US are generating uncertainty, virtually no investment is being made at present in major new copper projects,”…

