Asian Jet Fuel Demand Bounces Back

Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 76.53 -0.36 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.89 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.11 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 +0.035 +1.38%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.014 -0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.014 -0.51%

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.64 +1.14 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.04 +1.14 +1.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.29 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.44 +1.14 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.44 +1.14 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.39 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.74 +1.14 +1.64%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Russia Is Preparing To Export Less Oil In August

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

The U.S. clean energy boom…

Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

Global investment in critical minerals…

Bullish Sentiment Is Slowly Building In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Slowly Building In Oil Markets

Oil prices have been slowly…

Asian Jet Fuel Demand Bounces Back

By Editorial Dept - Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 AM CDT
Jet Fuel

1. All Russian Grades Are Now Running Afoul of the Price Cap

- For the first time since the December 5 implementation of the Russian oil price cap, the price of Russia’s flagship Urals grade breached the $60 per barrel threshold according to Argus Media, a price reporting agency.

- As the idea of the ceiling was to stop Russian exporters from using Western ships to transport their oil, simultaneously using Western insurance, this would come as a blow to Western sanctions efforts.

- The risk of running afoul of the oil price cap might make matters complicated for the key buyers of Russian oil, India, and China, as banks would require more stringent checks that the FOB price of the cargo was indeed compliant with the G7 regulations.

- The oil price cap in its current form does not include any additional shipping costs, freight, and insurance, meaning the 60 per barrel in the port of loading is not the final price that the buyer pays.

2. The Second Wave of New US LNG Projects Won’t Be As Smooth As the First

- North American nations are set to commission 86 million tonnes worth of liquefied natural gas export terminal capacity over the next 5 years, with eight large-scale export projects currently being developed.

- Industry analysts are warning of labor shortages as project developers seek to build their own projects in the same timeframe as their immediate competitors, raising the risks of soaring worker costs.

-…

