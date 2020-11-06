Another Poor Earnings Season For Oil & Gas Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 13 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 15 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days .
  • 41 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 25 mins What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 3 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 3 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Texas Oil Industry May Have Left The Worst Of The Downturn Behind

Texas Oil Industry May Have Left The Worst Of The Downturn Behind

Although the Texas upstream oil…

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

The global push to reduce…

Two Major Power Blocs Are Vying For Power In The Middle East

Two Major Power Blocs Are Vying For Power In The Middle East

The U.S.-Israel-UAE-India alliance is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another Poor Earnings Season For Oil & Gas Companies

By Editorial Dept - Nov 06, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

COVID Market Update

More oil and gas companies reported their quarterly financials this week, and it's more of the same unfavorable news as the companies struggle to churn profits or at a minimum, beat analyst expectations as oil prices continue range-bound at sub-$40 levels.

- First on our list is Texas-based shale driller Diamondback Energy (FANG.O), which reported its third quarterly loss this week. Its Q3 production was 287,315 boe/d, with total equivalent prices averaging a disappointing $26.75 per barrel. Diamondback reported a net loss of $1.11 billion in the quarter, after taking a $1.45 billion impairment charge.

- Next up, Oklahoma-based WPX Energy, which will soon be taken over by Devon Energy, reported a loss as well, of $148 million, largely as a result of a $110 million net loss on derivatives.

- Houston-based EOG Resources also posted a quarterly loss for the quarter, of $42 million. This compares with a profit of $615 million for Q3 2019.

- Shell (RDS.A) has announced that it would begin the process of shutting down its large 211,000 barrel Convent refinery in Louisiana within the next week or so after failing to find any interested takers. Other majors have shut down refineries as well. Shell will continue its search for a buyer. The divestment of this refinery is part of the company’s plan to rid itself of eight refineries over the next five years--keeping only those that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants.…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Elon Musk’s $250 Tesla Tequila Is Already Sold Out

Next Post

Will Biden Bring Iranian Oil Back Online?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com