Will Biden Bring Iranian Oil Back Online?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 13 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 15 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days .
  • 1 hour Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 50 mins What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 3 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 3 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Global Oil Demand Is Weaker Than Expected

Global Oil Demand Is Weaker Than Expected

A second wave of lockdowns…

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

Light Sweet Crude Oil Is Taking Over The Market

The global push to reduce…

COVID Surge Keeps Oil Below $40

COVID Surge Keeps Oil Below $40

While most of the world's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Biden Bring Iranian Oil Back Online?

By Editorial Dept - Nov 06, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

As the Trump administration continues to slap more sanctions on Iranian oil and launches a flurry of enforcement actions, seizing Iranian weapons and oil bound for Venezuela, some are hedging that a potential Biden victory could lead to a relaxation of sanctions on Iran and a return to the market of Iranian oil. 

Markets would have to keep in mind, however, that in the event that Biden wins and even assuming (unlikely) that one of his first actions would be to allow Iran to resume oil exports, it would still take Iran 12 months at the minimum to ramp up to any market-threatening volumes. That would, in turn, potentially be timed with best estimates of a COVID-19 vaccine, which would precede an uptick in oil demand.  

And even then, this is a best-case scenario for Iran, which is getting by with sanctions-busting exports at the moment, most recently using the Iraqi coast as a waypoint for avoiding US sanctions. 

It is not likely that Biden would immediately move to open the Iranian oil floodgates. The Democrats are not necessarily foaming at the mouth to cater to Iran after the incidents of this past year. The genie that’s been let out of that bottle is rather more difficult to put back in at this point. Biden has indicated that he would seek to revive the nuclear deal with Iran; however, another deal would potentially carry wider restrictions for Iran than the 2015 deal did, and there is no fast-track scenario for such negotiations,…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Elon Musk’s $250 Tesla Tequila Is Already Sold Out

Next Post

The Energy Stocks That Won The Election
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com