An Eerie Calm Descends Over Libya As Oil Production Falls

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.96 -0.50 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.85 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.935 +0.123 +3.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.487 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.303 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.303 -0.001 -0.06%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours Is %100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger

Guyana Is Taking Control Of Its Oil Boom

Guyana Is Taking Control Of Its Oil Boom

A new law has been…

Uncertainty Surrounds The World's Largest Uranium Supply

Uncertainty Surrounds The World's Largest Uranium Supply

Protests in Kazakhstan, a major…

Strong Earthquakes Spell Trouble For America’s Oil Heartland

Strong Earthquakes Spell Trouble For America’s Oil Heartland

The strongest earthquake in 10…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Eerie Calm Descends Over Libya As Oil Production Falls

By Editorial Dept - Jan 07, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

There has been little movement in Libya since the cancellation at the 11th hour of elections scheduled for December 24th. Damage to a pipeline this week took another 200,000 bpd offline, but the NOC said on Thursday that repairs had been completed and it was expected to be back online by Friday. That outage came on top of the major outage at Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield, which was shut down in a spat between the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) and the National Oil Company right before Christmas. That takes an estimated 350,000 bpd offline. Right now, there is an eerily calm tension on the ground as various factions strategize. Libya is now producing around 700,000 bpd–the lowest in more than a year–despite its ambitions to produce more oil. The production outage is due to repair work on a pipeline.

The Islamic State has again found a way to get its hands on Syrian oil, which the U.S. is no longer protecting. Instead, the oilfields in eastern Syrian are protected nominally by the SDF (a Kurdish militant group whose existence and support in Syria largely depends on ISIS remaining a threat). After a series of attacks directed at oilfields, reports are now emerging that the Islamic State has implemented an organized crime “protection” racket that will net it 20% of oil proceeds. The SDF is allowing this (and gets its share as well). Syrian media reported that the largest US base in eastern Syria,…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

