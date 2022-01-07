Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.90 -0.56 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.76 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.923 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.484 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 -0.005 -0.23%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours Is %100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

With the global EV markets…

The Auto Industry Growth Stocks To Watch In 2022

The Auto Industry Growth Stocks To Watch In 2022

The auto sector was a…

Geopolitics And Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

Geopolitics And Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

The unrest in Kazakhstan and…

Premium Content

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

By Editorial Dept - Jan 07, 2022, 12:30 PM CST
After a decade of disappointment, 2021 was the year when energy finally bounced back and outperformed the broader market. Crude, recovering from the shock of the pandemic’s early days and massive oversupply, spent most of the year tracking upwards, bringing energy stocks along for the ride. XLE, long the poor relation amongst the sector ETFs, was a top performer, and even the moribund big oil stocks and battered shale producers soared.

So, what are the chances of a repeat in 2022?

Unfortunately, I would say they are slim, at least in the early part of the year.

As always, the price of oil will be the deciding factor in the performance of the sector and, despite a good start to the year in that regard, it is hard to be particularly bullish for the foreseeable future. The boost over the last few days has come mainly from the disruption in Kazakhstan threatening output there and despite, not because of, economic conditions and other supply factors.

That situation is significant, of course, but I find it hard to believe that the disruption will last. Kazakhstan is very dependent on oil revenue and whoever ends up in power, it will be important to turn the cash faucet back on as soon as possible. The importance of oil revenue to smaller producing countries is why these localized crises rarely have a lasting impact. If a country’s output is big enough to move the price of oil when it is threatened, then it is big enough to make restoring it a…

