A Threat Of War In The Middle East

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 41.29 +0.22 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 43.34 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 42.09 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Urals 3 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.68 -0.75 -1.95%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.88 -0.91 -2.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.47 -0.83 -2.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.07 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.47 -0.83 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.82 -0.83 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.07 -0.83 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 39.92 -0.83 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.24 +0.22 +0.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -1.00 -3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.81 -0.83 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 1 hour Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 33 mins Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 41 mins Mask Disposal
  • 5 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 20 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 hours Sell Natural Gas Benefits to Grow the Market!
  • 2 days NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 1 day Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 5 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 1 day Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season

Breaking News:

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

Will China Use Its Nuclear Option As Tensions With The U.S. Escalate?

Will China Use Its Nuclear Option As Tensions With The U.S. Escalate?

With the tensions between China…

How COVID Transformed The $70 Trillion Stock Market

How COVID Transformed The $70 Trillion Stock Market

The COVID-19 crisis has completely…

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

A major insurance company dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Threat Of War In The Middle East

By Editorial Dept - Jul 24, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Turkey is again making provocative moves on Greek territorial waters, deploying a ship to survey near the Greek island of Kasellorizo in what Greece claims is a violation of its sovereign rights, calling on the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey if it fails to cease and desist. 

This is yet another tie-in to Turkey’s meddling in Libya on behalf of the Government of National Accord (GNA), with whom it has redrawn maritime boundaries to insert itself into any oil and gas infrastructure projects pursued by the Israelis, Greeks, and Cypriots. 

In the meantime, there is no progress on a ceasefire in Libya that would allow for a restart of oil production. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has detailed violent clashes this week in the Brega region--the country’s ‘Oil Crescent’--between the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) and the Al-Saiqa militia. According to the NOC, both militias are controlled by Haftar, which suggests trouble in the General’s circles. The clashes were dangerously close to oil tanks in the area. 

Russian and Syrian mercenaries have occupied the Es Sider port and are camped out near the giant El Sharara oilfield to ensure a lockdown on behalf of Haftar’s LNA. There will be no ceasefire agreement until there is an agreement on revenues, which will not likely come before an audit on the central bank. But the problem is that Haftar appears to be at risk of losing control of the various militias fighting…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street

Next Post

The Oil Industry Braces For An Ugly Earnings Season
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning
U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com