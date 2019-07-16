Mexico Confirms Major Tax Cut For PEMEX

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.64 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 45 mins 64.35 -2.13 -3.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.300 +0.014 +0.61%
Mars US 44 mins 62.47 -0.81 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.79 -0.57 -0.85%
Urals 18 hours 63.45 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.49 -1.19 -1.93%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.300 +0.014 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 2 days 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 2 days 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.79 -0.57 -0.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.88 -0.63 -1.27%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 55.23 -0.63 -1.13%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.08 -0.63 -1.04%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.33 -0.63 -1.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.98 -0.63 -1.15%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.98 -0.63 -1.15%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.23 -0.63 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 59.88 -0.63 -1.04%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.08 -0.63 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Giddings 18 hours 48.25 -1.25 -2.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.88 -1.46 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.57 -1.96 -3.66%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.52 -1.96 -3.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.52 -1.96 -3.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.46 -0.63 -0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 1 min Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 12 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 7 hours White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 12 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 24 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 22 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 9 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 3 hours Carrot And Stick: North Korea Suggests It Might Lift Weapons Test moratorium
  • 3 hours Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 4 hours Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 2 days Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 2 days Rising air pollution and green house effect

Breaking News:

Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Alt Text

Global Energy Advisory 12th July 2019

The supply/demand balance in oil…

Alt Text

The Scary Truth About Canada's Energy Security

Canada, the world’s fourth largest…

Alt Text

Is Shell's Latest Blockchain Venture A Gamechanger?

Shell has furthered its stated…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rajan Vig

Rajan Vig

Rajan is a trader in Mexico City and works across the fuels, gas and electricity space. He is currently a Board Member of ACE (Asociación…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mexico Confirms Major Tax Cut For PEMEX

By Rajan Vig - Jul 16, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Ku Maloob Zaap

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the Business Plan of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) this morning for 2019-2023, stating that the Plan he is supporting he has acted in Pemex's best interests and in those of the Mexican oil industry, and that "sowing oil" is the only strategy to save Pemex.

He explained that this plan advocates supporting Pemex in the first three years of his government, with a budget and tax reduction so that Pemex has resources and can invest, and that in the last three years, with more production and surpluses, the oil company will return to being a profitable company and that it will contribute to the development of Mexico.

‘’We have done well in rescuing the industry and we are optimistic despite the fact that the adversaries would like us to perform badly in this and other things, but they will be left with that desire," the President said at his press conference, this morning at the National Palace.

During the next three years, the Ministry of Finance will allocate 141,000 million pesos ($7.4 billion) to support the finances of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), until 2022 (previously it was 2021).

In a morning conference, the Head of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, explained that by 2020, the government contribution to Pemex will be 66,000 million pesos ($3.44 billion), an amount that will decrease to 38,000 million pesos ($1.99 billion) in 2021 and 37,000 million pesos ($1.93 billion) in 2022.

In the following three years, the government contribution will be 12% of the accumulated budget of the company and will be added the reduction of a tax burden that will save 128,000 million pesos ($6.7 billion) for Pemex.

The reduction of this tax charge, which represents more than 85% of the direct load on oil production and is currently at 65%, will be added to the 30,000 million pesos ($1.57 billion) that will be reduced in 2019. Related: An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

In this way, with adding the government contribution and the reduction of tax, over the next three years Pemex will have additional resources for 111,000 million pesos ($5.81 billion) in 2020, approximately 31% of the total resources available to the company next year, which according to the Business Plan will amount to total of 347,000 million pesos ($18.16 billion), an amount that is lower than the budget of 464,601 million pesos ($24.32 billion) in 2019.

By 2021, the government contribution and the reduction of the tax burden will be equivalent to 29% of the total finances available to the company, a total budget of 411,000 million pesos ($21.51 billion). By 2022, the tax burden will no longer be covered by the government but the government will still contribute will be 9% of the company's resources, so that by 2024 the company will have financial resources by own revenues of 392,000 million pesos ($20.52 billion).

Octavio Romero Oropeza, Head of Pemex, added that the Plan contemplates public-private engagement through long-term service contracts for oil production. Romero Oropeza added that Pemex will seek business opportunities with the private sector but any contract signed will be based on "fair and transparent agreements."

The strategy of the state company, Romero Oropeza mentioned is different to the one Pemex has deployed over recent years. Pemex had traditionally invested in extracting deep sea oil reserves but Pemex's new plan will now focus on shallow water reserves.

A surprise exclusion from the morning presentation was the newly elected Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, days after his senior, Carlos Urzua, resigned from his post.

The market response was grave: the peso is also among the worst performers in emerging markets today, falling 0.5% to 19.0773 per dollar, after the announcement of the Plan; at 10:30 am in Mexico City, the benchmark S&P/ BMV IPC index, composed of the shares of the 35 most liquid firms in the market, fell 0.63 percent, or 271.03 points, to 42,792.92 units.

After Pemex presented its Business Plan, Citibank said that a rating downgrade for the company and for Mexico's sovereign debt is only "a matter of time" due to the sheer debt the most indebted oil major in the world possesses as well as presenting a Plan with lofty ambitions but no real explanation on how to execute. 

By Rajan Vig for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands
Rajan Vig

Rajan Vig

Rajan is a trader in Mexico City and works across the fuels, gas and electricity space. He is currently a Board Member of ACE (Asociación…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com