Iran Claims It Seized Foreign Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel In Gulf

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.38 -1.40 -2.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.12 -1.54 -2.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Mars US 19 hours 61.78 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 2 days 63.25 -0.20 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.32 -1.30 -2.01%
Murban 2 days 64.66 -1.39 -2.10%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.04 -4.81 -8.04%
Basra Light 2 days 65.18 -0.42 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.02 -2.38 -3.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Girassol 2 days 65.12 -2.50 -3.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.95 -1.40 -3.56%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 47.43 -0.84 -1.74%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 52.43 -0.84 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 57.28 -0.84 -1.45%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 52.98 -0.84 -1.56%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 52.78 -0.84 -1.57%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.68 -0.84 -1.44%
Central Alberta 20 hours 53.28 -0.84 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -1.00 -1.83%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -1.00 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 7 days 67.88 -1.46 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.73 -0.84 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.68 -0.84 -1.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.68 -0.84 -1.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -1.00 -1.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 5 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 23 hours Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 5 hours Today in Energy
  • 4 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 4 hours Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 3 hours Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 15 hours Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 22 hours Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 1 day White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 1 day A Silence is heard
  • 1 day Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 2 days South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%

Breaking News:

Eni’s Oil Tanker Fiasco

Alt Text

Fracking Under Fire In California

Despite its shale reserves and…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Oil Giants Give Trading Houses A Run For Their Money

With plans to significantly grow…

Alt Text

Global Energy Advisory 12th July 2019

The supply/demand balance in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Claims It Seized Foreign Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel In Gulf

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
MT Riah

Iran said on Thursday that its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy had seized on Sunday a foreign oil tanker at Lark Island in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that the vessel was loaded with 1 million liters of smuggled fuel from Iran.

According to a statement from IRGC Navy’s carried by Iranian Fars news agency, “the ship was seized in a surprise action last Sunday during control operations and monitoring the vessels crossing the Persian Gulf with judiciary coordination and decree South of Lark Island after the IRGC was assured that it was carrying smuggled fuel which amounted to 1mln liters.”

At the same time, the IRGC “denied claims that it has seized any other foreign ship as claimed by the foreign media in the last several days, reiterating that the ship with smuggled fuel has been the only one seized by the IRGC Navy.”

The statement from Iran comes days after CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr reported late on Monday that the U.S. intelligence increasingly believes that a United Arab Emirates (UAE) tanker may have been forced into Iranian waters by naval forces of Iran’s IRGC.

“CNN has learned: US intel increasingly believes UAE tanker MT RIAH forced into Iranian waters over the weekend by #IRGC naval forces,” Starr tweeted. Related: Iran’s Tactical Move To Skirt Sanctions

Iran has not yet revealed details about the tanker seized on Sunday, either its name or flag or owner country, and early reports haven’t confirmed if the detained vessel was the Riah, which Iran claimed it towed to safety after it experienced mechanical faults.

The Riah went dark on Sunday as it entered the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s vital oil transit chokepoint, which Iran has repeatedly threatened to block and where several incidents have taken place over the past weeks.

Apart from the months-long heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran, tensions between the UK and Iran quickly escalated earlier this month after Gibraltar, assisted by Royal Marines, detained an Iranian super tanker carrying crude suspected of going to Syria in breach of EU sanctions. Tehran threatened to seize a UK-flagged vessel in retaliation, and last week tried to block a British-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK is seeking to de-escalate and offered to facilitate the release of the Iranian oil tanker detained by Gibraltar if Iran gave guarantees that the crude loaded on that vessel wasn’t bound for Syria, the UK’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said this past weekend.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Giants Give Trading Houses A Run For Their Money

Next Post

A New Gasoline Glut Is In The Making
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

 Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com