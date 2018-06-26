Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Halt Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.72 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 25 mins 76.14 +1.59 +2.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.947 +0.016 +0.55%
Mars US 24 mins 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
Urals 17 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.13 -1.95 -2.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.947 +0.016 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 2 days 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.08 +4.00 +9.74%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.58 -2.20 -3.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.28 -0.50 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.08 +2.45 +3.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.08 -0.50 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 70.08 +4.70 +7.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.08 -0.50 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 17 hours 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.64 +2.62 +3.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 8 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 8 hours Unprofitable Project: Europe’s High-Speed Rail Network ‘Slow, Expensive And Ineffective’
  • 1 hour Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 14 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 8 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 8 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 2 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 16 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 6 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 4 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 4 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 7 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 2 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 10 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Alt Text

OPEC+ Proposes 1-Million-Bpd Production Increase

The joint ministerial monitoring committee…

Alt Text

Petrochemicals: The Future For Big Oil

Saudi Aramco has inked a…

Alt Text

Norway’s Oil Discoveries On Track For Best Year Since 2010

Companies in operating in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Halt Oil Production In Neutral Zone

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 26, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Wafra oil field

Oil production the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has stopped until the parties reach an agreement, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday, citing Kuwait’s Oil Minister Bakheet Al-Rashidi.

The production halt was due to technical issues and reasons, Al-Rashidi told the Kuwaiti Parliament on Tuesday.

“I would like to stress that there is no production in the Neutral Zone, neither from Kuwait nor from Saudi Arabia,” Reuters quoted Al-Rashidi as saying. “We are working with the Saudi side to resolve the technical issues and we will soon be able to restart production by both sides,” the minister noted.

The so-called Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ) was established between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in 1922 to settle a territorial dispute between the two countries. According to estimates by the EIA and the Oil and Gas Journal, the 6,200-square-mile area holds 5 billion barrels of oil and 1 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas.

Following the discovery of oil at Wafra in the 1950s, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed to the common ownership of the zone’s oil and gas resources. The resource-sharing principle between the two states has remained in place, even after the countries settled an international boundary in 1969. Related: Norway’s Oil Discoveries On Track For Best Year Since 2010

As of 2015, the oil production capacity in the neutral zone stood at 600,000 bpd, equally divided between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, according to the EIA.

Onshore production in the neutral zone is concentrated on the Wafra oil field, which began pumping at the end of 1953. Wafra is the largest of the onshore fields in this neutral zone, with some 4.9 billion barrels in estimated recoverable reserves. Wafra is considered a super-giant heavy field.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Blames OPEC For Vague Output Agreement
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com