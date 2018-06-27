Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.82 +2.29 +3.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +1.44 +1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.051 +1.74%
Mars US 20 hours 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.33 +0.20 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.051 +1.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.53 +0.25 +0.35%
Murban 2 days 75.58 +0.25 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.46 +0.76 +1.09%
Basra Light 2 days 74.83 +1.73 +2.37%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.09 +0.80 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Girassol 2 days 73.93 +0.78 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 48.95 +2.04 +4.35%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.53 +2.45 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.03 +2.45 +3.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.73 +2.45 +3.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.53 +2.45 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.53 +2.45 +4.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.50 -2.14 -2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes The Tony Seba report
  • 11 minutes UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 20 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 8 mins US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 10 mins UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 9 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 hours Automakers Warn U.S. Tariffs Will Cost Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs, Hike Prices
  • 13 mins Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 6 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 14 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours What is the future for G.E. in the energy sector?
  • 2 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 21 hours Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 17 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 19 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 20 hours Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 18 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

EPA Ignored Calls To Cut Biofuel Quota Waivers

Alt Text

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

While shale steals all the…

Alt Text

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

Oil demand is set to…

Alt Text

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Iran has hinted that it…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Iranian flag

The removal of Iranian oil exports from the global market by November, as the U.S. has asked from its allies, is impossible, an oil official in Iran told the semi-official news agency Tasnim on Wednesday.

“Iran exports a total of 2.5 million barrels per day of crude and condensate and eliminating it easily and in a period of a few months is impossible,” the Iranian official was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, the U.S. asked its allies to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by early November when the U.S. sanctions on Tehran return, causing oil prices to rise on expectations that more Iranian barrels could be taken off the market than expected as the U.S. Administration looks determined to choke off as much Iranian oil exports as possible.

“The U.S. is continuing its decision to completely isolate Iran,” Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy, told CNBC.

“They’re ringing the bell even louder.”

Iran doesn’t expect that the United States will grant sanction waivers to companies to import Iranian oil, and Iran is “trying to find new customers,” Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.

“We are going to find some other way,” said the minister who added that Iran’s oil exports are close to 2.5 million bpd for June. Related: Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Iran’s single biggest oil customer, China, has not yet seen any impact from the returning U.S. sanctions, and Chinese oil purchases from Iran are moving in line with demand, a senior executive at Sinopec told Platts on Tuesday.

Oil customers in China use ships that don’t have any exposure to the United States for importing Iranian crude oil, so the business has not been affected by the sanctions, the Sinopec executive said.

However, the U.S.-China trade spat and the Chinese threat to impose a 25-percent tariff on U.S. crude oil imports might make American oil unviable for sale in China. “We may have to stop,” the Sinopec executive told Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Hefty Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on June 27 2018 said:
    I totally agree with the official Iranian view that taking Iran’s oil out of the market is impossible. To this I add that the assumption that Iran’s oil exports would lose up to a 1 million barrels a day (mbd) of oil as a result of the sanctions is more of a hype. It is part of a psychological war the United States is waging against Iran.

    The fact that the US government is asking its allies to completely halt oil purchases from Iran signifies a lack of confidence on the part of the Trump administration that the sanctions will work this time.

    Iran’s single biggest oil customer, China, has no reason to comply with US sanctions particularly in the current tense atmosphere between them. And with the U.S.-China trade spat and the Chinese threat to impose a 25-percent tariff on U.S. crude oil imports, China’s Iranian oil imports could only go up.

    Russia has every reason to ignore US sanctions against Iran and to continue to implement the oil-for-goods barter trade agreement with Iran having been subjected to US sanctions against it since 2014. As for the European Union (EU), it already made its position clear that it will continue to buy Iranian crude.

    Iran’s trump card is the petro-yuan which has virtually nullified the effectiveness of US sanctions.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com