Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

The removal of Iranian oil exports from the global market by November, as the U.S. has asked from its allies, is impossible, an oil official in Iran told the semi-official news agency Tasnim on Wednesday.

“Iran exports a total of 2.5 million barrels per day of crude and condensate and eliminating it easily and in a period of a few months is impossible,” the Iranian official was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, the U.S. asked its allies to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by early November when the U.S. sanctions on Tehran return, causing oil prices to rise on expectations that more Iranian barrels could be taken off the market than expected as the U.S. Administration looks determined to choke off as much Iranian oil exports as possible.

“The U.S. is continuing its decision to completely isolate Iran,” Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy, told CNBC.

“They’re ringing the bell even louder.”

Iran doesn’t expect that the United States will grant sanction waivers to companies to import Iranian oil, and Iran is “trying to find new customers,” Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.



“We are going to find some other way,” said the minister who added that Iran’s oil exports are close to 2.5 million bpd for June. Related: Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Iran’s single biggest oil customer, China, has not yet seen any impact from the returning U.S. sanctions, and Chinese oil purchases from Iran are moving in line with demand, a senior executive at Sinopec told Platts on Tuesday.

Oil customers in China use ships that don’t have any exposure to the United States for importing Iranian crude oil, so the business has not been affected by the sanctions, the Sinopec executive said.



However, the U.S.-China trade spat and the Chinese threat to impose a 25-percent tariff on U.S. crude oil imports might make American oil unviable for sale in China. “We may have to stop,” the Sinopec executive told Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

