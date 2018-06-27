Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.82 +2.29 +3.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +1.44 +1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.051 +1.74%
Mars US 20 hours 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.08 +0.73 +0.98%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.33 +0.20 +0.31%
Marine 2 days 72.53 +0.25 +0.35%
Murban 2 days 75.58 +0.25 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.46 +0.76 +1.09%
Basra Light 2 days 74.83 +1.73 +2.37%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.09 +0.80 +1.09%
Girassol 2 days 73.93 +0.78 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 48.95 +2.04 +4.35%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.53 +2.45 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.03 +2.45 +3.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.73 +2.45 +3.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.53 +2.45 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.53 +2.45 +4.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.50 -2.14 -2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Hefty Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2018, 9:40 AM CDT Refinery

A day after the American Petroleum Institute helped push crude prices even higher by estimating a 9.228-million-barrel draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, the EIA confirmed the draw, at 9.9 million barrels for the week to June 22.

This compares with a draw of 5.9 million barrels reported for the prior week and analyst expectations for a draw of 5.1 million barrels.

Amid stubbornly rising oil prices despite the OPEC+ decision to add close to 1 million bpd to global supply, the EIA also reported an increase in gasoline inventories of 1.2 million barrels. That compares with a 3.3-million-barrel increase in gasoline inventories reported for the previous week.

Refineries processed 17.8 million barrels daily last week, with gasoline production at an average 10.1 million bpd, slightly higher than a week earlier.

Distillate inventories remained unchanged, compared with a 2.7-million-barrel increase a week earlier. Production averaged 5.4 million barrels daily, down slightly from 5.5 million barrels daily a week earlier.

Oil prices have remained highly volatile after OPEC’s meeting in Vienna, not least because traders expected a bigger cut but also because the U.S. State Department has increased the pressure on its international allies to stop importing crude oil from Iran. Related: Korea Rapprochement Could Revive Energy Megaproject

Despite President Trump’s tweet campaign against OPEC, in which he accused the cartel of “artificially” keeping prices high, it is now Washington’s determination to cut Iran’s access to international oil markets that is adding fuel to the price rally.

Analysts are already revising their estimates of the supply outage that will result from the entry into force of U.S. sanctions in November, and refiners from Asia are starting to reduce their shipments from Iran.

Additionally, a power outage at a Syncrude oil sands mine in Canada and a spike in oil export uncertainty in Libya have contributed to the higher prices, basically erasing the knee-jerk price decline from last week as the market anticipated OPEC’s decision.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

