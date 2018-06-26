China Is About To Disrupt Natural Gas Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.72 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 25 mins 76.14 +1.59 +2.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.947 +0.016 +0.55%
Mars US 24 mins 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
Urals 17 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.13 -1.95 -2.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.947 +0.016 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 2 days 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.08 +4.00 +9.74%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.58 -2.20 -3.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.28 -0.50 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.08 +2.45 +3.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.08 -0.50 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 70.08 +4.70 +7.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.08 -0.50 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 17 hours 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.64 +2.62 +3.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 8 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 8 hours Unprofitable Project: Europe’s High-Speed Rail Network ‘Slow, Expensive And Ineffective’
  • 1 hour Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 14 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 8 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 8 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 2 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 16 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 6 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 4 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 4 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 7 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 2 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 10 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Alt Text

Azerbaijan’s Pipeline Conundrum

Azerbaijan’s European pipeline project is…

Alt Text

The Permian Faces A Long Term Natural Gas Crisis

Bottlenecks in the Permian have…

Alt Text

What Will Follow The Age Of Oil?

Natural gas production is exploding…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China Is About To Disrupt Natural Gas Markets

By Tim Daiss - Jun 26, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Gas storage

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Gas 2018 annual report on Tuesday that China will become the world’s top natural gas importer, boosted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, by next year. The increase comes as China replaces dirtier burning coal used for power generation with cleaner burning natural gas. Per government mandate, gas must make up around 10 percent of the country’s power generation energy mix by 2020, with further earmarks by 2030.

According to the IEA report, Chinese demand for natural gas will rise by almost 60 percent between 2017 and 2023 to 376 billion cubic meters (bcm). This includes a rise in its LNG imports to 93 bcm by 2023 from 51 bcm in 2017. Global LNG imports will rise to 505 bcm by 2023 from 391 bcm in 2017, an increase of some 114 bcm.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounts nearly two-thirds of all global LNG demand, will hold that lead going forward. When all of Asia is taken into account, according to the IEA, LNG sales in Asia will rise to 75 percent of all LNG sold globally from 72 percent last year.

Global natural gas production is forecast to increase at 10 percent by 2023 to 4.12 trillion cubic meters (tcm) with the U.S. contributing by far the largest amount to growth of 160 bcm extra gas in that period, according to the IEA.

A large part global LNG production will come from three top players, the US, Qatar and Australia, with the US projected to become the second largest LNG exporter by 2023 with 101 bcm, pushing Australia into third place with 98 bcm and Qatar as the top exporter at 105 bcm. LNG from the three countries will account for 60 percent of global sales of 505 bcm.

Significant take-aways

The IEA report has several significant take-aways for global gas and LNG markets. First, exorbitant gas demand growth from China has already revolutionized gas markets and will continue to do so in both the mid to long term. Related: The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

Japan is the world’s top LNG importer, followed by China, which bypassed South Korea at the end of last year, then South Korea, India and Taiwan.

Increased Chinese gas demand, with LNG representing a large part of the demand growth, has caused most analysts to shorten the forecast of how long the ongoing oversupply scenario in global LNG markets would last. Until late last year when China caught markets by surprise by ramping up gas usage ahead of winter more than expected, most forecasted the supply glut to persist to at least 2023 or even longer.

Now, amid Chinese demand, the ongoing LNG supply glut will likely be shorted by at least one or even two years. LNG demand growth in South Asia, predominantly India and Pakistan, and with more demand also coming from the Middle East, are also impacting markets. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, predominately Vietnam, and the Philippines will also soak up more supply by the start of the decade, while Thailand will continue to procure more LNG to offset its own natural gas production declines.

Some are already forecasting a once hard to imagine scenario suggesting that China could bypass Japan as the world’s top LNG importer by 2028, or even sooner.

Long term contracts also reconsidered

Just a year ago, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission ruled that restrictive destination clauses in long term LNG supply contracts were anti-competitive. These clauses, one of the mainstay LNG contract stipulations for most deals restricted the diversion or reselling of cargoes. After the ruling, Japan as well as other buyers indicated that the era of long term supply contracts were coming to an end, a quandary for LNG producers that need long term contract to finance massive capital-intensive LNG production and export facilities. Related: Norway’s Oil Discoveries On Track For Best Year Since 2010

Now, however, with LNG demand growth gaining strength again and with some buyers starting to worry about a shortage of the super-cooled fuel starting next decade, there is renewed interest in longer term contracts once again. However, long term contracts will be more flexible, including the removal of destination clauses, as well as other prohibitive stipulations.

LNG deals going forward will see both robust spot and mid-term trading as well as long term deals still being reached, allowing the fuel to trade with more transparency than earlier years, and also trading more like a real commodity, in some instances similar to crude oil and iron ore.

More anti-trust concerns

The European Commission (EC) said last week that it would open investigations into restrictions to the free flow of gas sold by Qatar Petroleum in Europe. The aim of the EC investigation is to see if Qatar Petroleum LNG contracts contain any anti-competitive agreements or concerted practices, such as denying the importer of the gas in one territory or the right to resell into another territory.

It’s likely that the EC could issue a similar ruling as the one reached last year by Japan’s Fair-trade Commission, with new contracts falling under its ruling, and likely opening up the renegotiation of existing contracts. Qatar is the largest LNG exporter into Europe, though US-LNG producers are eager to also compete for LNG market share and to also chip away at Russia’s gas monopoly on the continent.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Korea Rapprochement Could Revive Energy Megaproject
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com