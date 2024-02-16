Will OPEC Increase Production?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.52 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.24 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.59 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.613 +0.032 +2.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.011 -0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 -0.011 -0.49%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 18 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 18 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Opposition Leader and Putin Critic Alexey Navalny Dies in Prison

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Stanchart sees growth in U.S.…

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

There is always a point…

Diamondback Energy’s $26 Billion Endeavor Acquisition Shakes Up Permian Basin

Diamondback Energy’s $26 Billion Endeavor Acquisition Shakes Up Permian Basin

Diamondback Energy's acquisition of Endeavor…

Will OPEC Increase Production?

By Editorial Dept - Feb 16, 2024, 9:30 AM CST
OPEC

Numbers Report – February 16, 2024

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.
Let’s take a look.

1. OPEC Plays the Bullish Tune, Hinting at Need to Increase Production

- Even though the IEA cut its 2024 demand forecast to 1.22 million b/d this month, OPEC remains vehemently bullish about the oil markets, expecting them to rise 2.25 million b/d.
- Expecting global liquids consumption to reach 104.4 million b/d this year, OPEC has been creating leeway to influence oil prices should its bullishness materializing, saying the call on OPEC production is set to hit 28.38 million b/d in 2024.
- Such a call on OPEC would be 2.04 million b/d higher than the current output of the 12-member producers’ group, creating some food for thought ahead the much-anticipated June 1 meeting in Vienna.
- Saudi Arabia, having recently lowered its long-term production target to 12 million b/d, is still pumping 9 million b/d, whilst the likes of Iraq and Kuwait are reportedly producing above their quotas, setting the stage for another compliance row.

2. European Shipping Enters Carbon Markets

- As part of Brussels’ mandate, Europe’s shipping industry is compelled to cover shipping emissions via the…

Previous Post

Oil Prices in Limbo as Geopolitical Risks Fail to Offset Bearish Sentiment
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

