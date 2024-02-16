U.S. Drillers Pump The Breaks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.04 +1.01 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.30 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.54 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.605 +0.024 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.330 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.330 +0.012 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 809 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.51 +1.39 +1.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.26 +1.39 +2.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.91 +1.39 +1.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.25 +1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 55 mins CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 42 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 5 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 15 mins CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 22 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 22 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%

Breaking News:

Lithium Price Slump? Exxon Says No Problem

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

The EIA confirmed a huge…

10 Reasons Why the World Can’t Run Without Fossil Fuels

10 Reasons Why the World Can’t Run Without Fossil Fuels

Despite the narrative that we…

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drillers Pump The Breaks

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 16, 2024, 12:16 PM CST
Join Our Community
Niobrara

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell by 2 to 621 this week, compared to 760 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week after no movement in the week prior, falling to 497--down by 110 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs stayed the same this week at 121, a loss of 30 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same at an average 13.3 million bpd in the week ending February 9. After a brief dropoff due to a cold spell in the United States, oil production rates in the U.S. are now back to their previous record high.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, rose in the week ending February 9. Completions rose by 10 to 260 for the week.

The Permian saw a 1-rig loss added after rising by 2 the week before. The count in the Eagle Ford stayed the same this week after seeing no movement in the week prior.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday morning. At 12:46 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.07 (+1.37%) on the day at $79.10,  up nearly $3 week over week.  

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.75 (+0.91%) at $83.61, an increase of roughly $2 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will OPEC Increase Production?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com