Brent Tops $86 on Hopes of Fed Cut in September

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.18 +0.56 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.80 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.14 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.321 +0.053 +2.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 252 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 14 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 14 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 408 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.82 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.77 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.02 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.22 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.62 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.47 +0.52 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.32 +0.52 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 18 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 7 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Cuts and Demand Woes Keep Oil Prices in Narrow Trading Range

Suriname’s Mega Oil Boom Is Back on Track

Suriname’s Mega Oil Boom Is Back on Track

Suriname hopes to replicate Guyana's…

China Sets Out To Develop More Local Oil, Gas

China Sets Out To Develop More Local Oil, Gas

A new Chinese umbrella company…

Ineos Energy CEO: UK Making Oil and Gas Investment Difficult

Ineos Energy CEO: UK Making Oil and Gas Investment Difficult

Ineos Energy CEO David Bucknall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Tops $86 on Hopes of Fed Cut in September

By Tom Kool - Jul 12, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
Offshore

Brent crude soared to $86 per barrel as better-than-expected U.S. inflation data stirred hopes of a September Fed rate cut.

The beginning of this week has seen a slight downward correction for oil prices, with anticipated damages from Hurricane Beryl turning out to be less impactful than initially assumed, however, constructive macroeconomic data have reversed that downslide. With US consumer prices falling for the first time in four years last month, the September interest rate cut became a high-probability event for the Fed, lifting ICE Brent above $86 per barrel again.

IEA Sees Global Demand Weakness. The IEA reported the lowest quarterly increase in global demand in over a year as consumption rose by 710,000 b/d in Q2, saying that China’s stellar growth is coming to an end and cutting the 2025 outlook further to 970,000 b/d.

Indian State Refiners Seek Russian Term Deals. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia this week, accompanied by representatives of the country’s state-controlled refiners seeking to sign long-term import deals with Russian exporters, finalising terms such as payment currency.

South Africa Seeks to Salvage Grounded Ship. The Panama-flagged dry bulk tanker Ultra Galaxy carrying ammonium nitrates to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania ran aground off South Africa’s coast, raising the risks of a potential oil spill and pollution as salvage operations are hampered by rough sea conditions.

Taking Its Chances, US Seeks Q4 SPR Volumes. Having failed to purchase any SPR volumes below $80 per barrel in its last tender, the US Energy Department seeks to purchase up to 4.5 million barrels of oil to its Bayou Choctaw site in Louisiana, to be delivered from October through December.

Saudi Aramco Taps into Bond Market. Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, attracted more than $31 billion of orders for its $6 billion bond sale, its first foray into the debt markets in three years, selling 10-, 30- and 40-year dollar-denominated bonds.

Rio Tinto’s Lithium Project Back on Track. Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) welcomed the Serbian constitutional court’s ruling this week that overturned the government’s 2022 decision to scrap the planning permission for Europe’s largest lithium mine, the Jadar project opposed by local environmentalists.

Related: Suriname’s Mega Oil Boom Is Back on Track

US Natural Gas Demand Soars Amidst Heatwaves. Power generators across the United States burned a record amount of natural gas this Tuesday, the hottest day of 2024 so far, some 54.2 billion cubic feet per day, surpassing the previous record of 52.8 Bcfd from July 2023.

More Bearish Than Ever, BP Sees Oil Peak in 2025. Publishing its annual Energy Outlook, UK energy major BP (NYSE:BP) announced it expects oil demand to peak in 2025 already at 102 million b/d in both its ‘Current Trajectory’ and ‘Net Zero’ scenarios, maintaining a bearish outlook on fuel consumption.

US Slaps Record Penalty for Air Pollution. The US Department of Justice fined Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) over alleged air pollution violations at the company’s oil and gas facilities on a North Dakota Indian reservation, with the oil producer agreeing to pay a $241 million settlement.

Gulf Coast Moves Past Hurricane Beryl. The US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Coast Guard gave the all-clear for the full reopening for the port of Houston this Thursday, lifting all draft restrictions, with other Texas ports expected to resume normal operations on July 12.

China Tightens Rules for Solar Manufacturers. China’s industry ministry issued draft rules for the solar photovoltaic industry seeking to limit the past year’s overcapacity problem, requiring a minimum capital ratio of 30% for new projects and stipulating minimum efficiency levels.

UK Court Scraps Onshore Drilling Approval. The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court reversed a 2023 decision to grant permission for an onshore well in Lincolnshire, one month after taking a similar decision over a prospective oil well near Gatwick Airport, quashing the outlook for all onshore projects.

Tanker Seized by Iran Moving Again, Without Cargo. The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet, seized by Iran more than a year ago with its 1-million-barrel cargo of Wafra crude confiscated by Tehran, is heading towards international waters after being released this week.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

FTC Requests More Info On $22.5 Billion ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil Deal

Next Post

Russian Oil Product Shipments Slipped in June
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low
Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com