U.S. Oil Production Isn’t Growing As Fast As Expected

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Marine 19 hours 71.95 -1.28 -1.75%
Murban 19 hours 74.70 -1.33 -1.75%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.89 -2.13 -3.04%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.52 -1.82 -2.48%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.47 -2.02 -2.75%
Girassol 19 hours 71.99 -2.31 -3.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 39.40 -1.07 -2.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.87 -5.04%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.76 -1.37 -2.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.01 -1.37 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.76 -1.37 -2.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.76 -1.37 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.76 -1.37 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 -1.37 -2.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 19 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.40 +1.12 +1.49%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 61.61 -1.10 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.11 -1.10 -1.69%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 -1.37 -1.79%
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 2 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 2 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 2 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 8 hours Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 1 day Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 1 day European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 2 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia will be entering its worst nightmare?
  • 8 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 1 day The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 12 hours Geothermal resources of oil and gas depths. Is it a mystery, a fake or a big real energy resource in many countries? The latter is obvious, but not for everyone.
  • 1 day EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge

Breaking News:

Renewables, Nuclear Squeeze Out Fossil Fuel Power In France

Alt Text

Saudis Won’t Suspend Oil Exports To The West

Saudi Arabia is unlikely to…

Alt Text

Can China Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

China has been struggling to…

Alt Text

UK Natural Gas Production Falls As Usage Climbs

UK offshore oil and gas…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

U.S. Oil Production Isn’t Growing As Fast As Expected

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Oilfield

U.S. crude oil production is growing, but at a slower pace than predicted.

American oil production in May actually inched down from April by 0.3 percent, according to EIA’s Monthly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production report. U.S. crude oil production for the month of May stood at 10.442 million bpd, compared to 10.472 million bpd in April.

The figure for May, based on surveys of producers, is down by nearly 300,000 bpd compared to the earlier EIA estimate for 10.749 million bpd oil production for May, with this estimate based on forecasts.

The weekly estimates for May all point to more than 10.7 million bpd of crude oil production, but the more accurate—albeit lagged—data, based on survey of producers, shows that U.S. oil output had trailed projections by around 300,000 bpd.

To be sure, production jumped from a year ago—by 13.3 percent from the 9.217 million bpd production in May last year.

The EIA currently estimates that the June production would be 10.900 million bpd, but the revision to the May figure suggests that the output for June could be lower than the expected 10.9 million bpd, according to Bloomberg.

The data for May is still subject to further revision, EIA spokesman Paul Hesse told Bloomberg. Related: Was The Aramco IPO Destined To Fail?

In the monthly crude oil production report this week, the EIA revised up the production numbers for April, by 5,000 bpd.

EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from July forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 10.8 million bpd this year, up from 9.4 million bpd in 2017. Crude oil production is currently expected to average 11.8 million bpd in 2019.

For oil prices, EIA expects Brent Crude spot prices to average $73 a barrel in the second half of 2018 and $69 per barrel in 2019, with WTI Crude averaging $6 a barrel lower than Brent prices in the second half of 2018 and $7 per barrel lower in 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Kuwait Oil Production Hits 18-Month High
