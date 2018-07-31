U.S. Military Bases In Europe Depend On Russian Energy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.96 -0.25 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.015 -0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 68.76 -1.17 -1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
Urals 19 hours 71.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.89 +0.49 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.015 -0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 73.23 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 19 hours 76.03 +0.26 +0.34%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.02 -2.95 -4.04%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.34 -1.33 -1.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.49 -0.70 -0.94%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.55 -0.68 -0.89%
Girassol 19 hours 74.30 -0.68 -0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.53 -0.16 -0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.13 +0.94 +2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.13 +1.44 +2.19%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.38 +1.44 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.13 +1.74 +3.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 +1.44 +2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.13 +1.44 +2.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.13 +1.44 +2.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.13 +1.44 +2.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.99 +2.45 +3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.28 -0.30 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.71 -1.37 -2.14%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.66 -1.37 -2.01%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.66 -1.37 -2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.21 -1.37 -2.06%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.50 +2.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.64 +1.44 +1.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 12 minutes Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 16 minutes Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 13 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs
  • 10 hours Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 2 hours EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge
  • 2 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 1 hour Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 3 hours The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 18 hours Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 20 hours BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 1 day BMW To Raise Prices Of Two U.S.- Made SUV Models In China
  • 4 hours European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 1 day Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 1 hour LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 4 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Alt Text

Bypassing The World’s Key Oil Chokepoints

The world’s key oil chokepoints…

Alt Text

Wind Energy Is Getting Cheaper And Cheaper

As wind energy costs continue…

Alt Text

Strong Dollar Could Cap Oil Prices

Supply outages in Libya, Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Military Bases In Europe Depend On Russian Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 31, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Ramstein air base

As Russia aims to tighten its grip over European energy supply, especially in natural gas with the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Europe’s energy dependence on Moscow is a concern for U.S. lawmakers who worry that American military bases in Europe also depend on energy from Russia.

U.S. lawmakers are calling upon the Department of Defense to cut reliance on Russian energy at military bases in Europe, and to introduce sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

Defense Logistics Agency data show that close to 40 percent of oil used at military sites in Germany comes from Russia. In southwestern Germany, for example, the Ramstein Air Base serves as the headquarters for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and is also a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) installation.

U.S. bases need backup power supply to ensure reliable electricity and other energy supplies should a power outage occur, or should the energy supply be compromised, Constance Douris, Vice President of the Lexington Institute, writes.

The backup supply could come from microgrids capable of operating off the main grid, bulk energy storage, and even electric vehicles (EVs) whose batteries can be used to power homes, Douris argues.

Backup solutions for U.S. military bases are imperative in the face of the constantly growing Russian energy supply to Europe, she says.

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, for example, has been raising its exports to Europe and its gas sales in the first half of this year exceeded 100 bcm for the first time—at 101.2 bcm, they were 5.8 percent higher than the exports in the first half of 2017, the company says.

Then, there is the Gazprom-led highly controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which is opposed by European Union (EU) institutions and some EU members, not to mention U.S. lawmakers. Related: Oil Prices Unlikely To Breakout Or Collapse

Earlier this year, Washington started hinting at possible sanctions on the project.

In the middle of July, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) introduced legislation “to give North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members an escape from Russia’s political coercion and manipulation.”

The bill for the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act, or the “ESCAPE Act,” authorizes mandatory U.S. sanctions on the development of Russian energy pipeline projects, such as Nord Stream 2.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators, in a letter led by Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), urged the Department of Defense (DOD) to buy less energy from Russia.

“U.S. military bases in Europe currently utilize significant amounts of Russian-sourced energy, making them vulnerable to intentional supply disruptions by the Russian government. The reliance also undercuts U.S. efforts to reassure allies and deter Russian aggression in Europe,” Sens. Toomey, Casey, and the 11 other Senators who signed the letter say. Related: Aramco’s Next Plan To Raise Billions Of Dollars

“We anticipate the Russian Federation will continue to use energy - electricity, natural gas, oil, and refined oil products - as a political weapon in Europe. Therefore, the United States must prepare to complete its various missions and deter any threats to our forces or allies irrespective of, or in opposition to, hostile Russian actions,” said the Senators.

According to Lexington Institute’s Douris, microgrids, storage systems, and EVs could help U.S. bases secure a backup energy supply. Nissan LEAF, for example, has a “Vehicle to Home” system that allows users to supply their home with the energy stored in a Nissan LEAF’s battery.

As Russia expands its energy reach into Europe, there are growing calls in the United States for America’s military to consider alternative backup electricity and energy supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

PetroChina Sees Huge Boost In Profit

Next Post

China Sets Up EV Battery Recycling Scheme
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom
Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

 Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

Citi: The Case For $45 Oil

 Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

 Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com