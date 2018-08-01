Kuwait Oil Production Hits 18-Month High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.83 +0.17 +0.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.39 -1.82 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 -0.014 -0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 67.66 -1.10 -1.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.09 +0.12%
Urals 19 hours 69.51 -1.89 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.80 -1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 -0.014 -0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.95 -1.28 -1.75%
Murban 19 hours 74.70 -1.33 -1.75%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.89 -2.13 -3.04%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.52 -1.82 -2.48%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.47 -2.02 -2.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Girassol 19 hours 71.99 -2.31 -3.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.09 +0.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 39.40 -1.07 -2.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.87 -5.04%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.76 -1.37 -2.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.01 -1.37 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.76 -1.37 -2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.26 -1.37 -2.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.26 -1.37 -2.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.76 -1.37 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.76 -1.37 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 -1.37 -2.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 19 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.40 +1.12 +1.49%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 61.61 -1.10 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.56 -1.10 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.56 -1.10 -1.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.11 -1.10 -1.69%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 -1.37 -1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 2 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 2 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 2 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 8 hours Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 1 day Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 1 day European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 2 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia will be entering its worst nightmare?
  • 8 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 1 day The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 12 hours Geothermal resources of oil and gas depths. Is it a mystery, a fake or a big real energy resource in many countries? The latter is obvious, but not for everyone.
  • 1 day EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge

Breaking News:

Renewables, Nuclear Squeeze Out Fossil Fuel Power In France

Alt Text

Colorado’s Shale Boom Threatened By Ballot Initiative

A ballot initiative to expand…

Alt Text

Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

For years, the U.S. shale…

Alt Text

The Next Trade War Escalation Will Hit U.S. Oil

The Trump administration is now…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Kuwait Oil Production Hits 18-Month High

By Irina Slav - Aug 01, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT bahrain oil

Kuwait is pumping crude at a daily rate of 2.8 million barrels, the most since December 2016, the country’s oil minister Bakheet al-Rashidi said today as quoted by S&P Platts. This is 90,000 bpd more than Kuwait’s June daily production and the figure highlights the difficulties the cartel faces in boosting production quickly enough to rein in prices: OPEC’s total, as estimated by analysts, only rose by 70,000 bpd in July.

As OPEC ramps up production in response to vocal disgruntlement with oil prices, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are preparing to restart production in the Neutral Zone, which could bring another half a million barrels daily to global supply. The restart will likely take place no sooner than December.

Separately, the minister said that the oil market is approaching stability. This is something the market was supposed to have done earlier this year, before it turned out those price levels were not exactly optimal for buyers.

Now, things have changed. “It is clear today based on the current level of production that we are approaching a very stable stage ... whether for the consumers or the producers,” Al-Rashidi said, as quoted by Reuters.

Kuwait is not stopping at current production rates, either. The foreign-investment division of the country’s state-owned oil company, Kufpec, has borrowed US$1.1 billion to develop shale oil resources abroad, notably in Canada.

Kufpec’s current daily production stands at 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent, but the company aims to raise this to 119,000 in September and further to 150,000 bpd in 2020. In Canada, Kufpec pumps just 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily but plans to expand this significantly after the drilling of 2,000 more wells in the Alberta shale patch.

Kuwait’s total production capacity currently stands at 3.15 million barrels of crude from wholly owned fields, but plans are to boost this to 4 million bpd by 2020 and 4.75 million bpd by 2040.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

U.S. Oil Production Isn’t Growing As Fast As Expected
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on August 01 2018 said:
    Instead of following a sound economic principle of maximizing the return on their finite assets to the highest level the global oil market can tolerate, some members of OPEC kowtowed to President Trump’s tweets wanting lower oil prices and virtually abandoned the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement and started to raise their production.

    Until President Trump requested Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production, nobody not even the Saudi oi minister Mr Khalid and al-Falih or the Kuwaiti oil minister Mr Bakheet al-Rashidi ever talked about a supply gap in the global oil market. They were talking about extending the production cut agreement beyond 2018.

    Now the Kuwait oil minister is saying that the market is approaching stability. How could the market be stabilizing when oil prices are hovering around $72-$75 a barrel when the majority of OPEC members need an oil price between $80-$100 to balance their budgets. Some OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia must have a short memory. They have already forgotten the huge damage inflicted on their economies as a result of the oil price crash in 2014.

    The global oil market has not re-balanced completely. There is still a bit of glut capable of taking care of outages in Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya.

    They rushed to increase production against their own national interests just to please President Trump whose drive for lower oil prices is not motivated by his concern about the global economy but by fear of his Republican party losing the midterm congressional elections in November because of high oil prices offsetting his tax cuts.


    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom
Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

Oil Prices Slip As Rig Count Inches Higher

 The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

 Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

Global Oil Discoveries See Remarkable Recovery In 2018

 Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Profitability Is Finally Within Reach For U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com