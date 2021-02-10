The Oil Price Slump Crippled Colombia’s Economic Recovery

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 58.28 -0.40 -0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 61.47 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.985 +0.074 +2.54%
Graph up Mars US 39 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.28 +0.70 +1.17%
Graph up Urals 50 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 +0.53 +0.94%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.985 +0.074 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.28 +0.70 +1.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 45 mins 47.41 +0.99 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 57.36 +0.39 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 58.76 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 45 mins 54.26 +0.29 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 45 mins 52.86 +0.39 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 52.86 +0.39 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 56.11 +0.29 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 53.16 +0.34 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 49.00 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.63 +0.32 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.75 +0.39 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 13 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 8 mins What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 3 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 6 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 7 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 11 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 21 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 7 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!

Breaking News:

Is This The Carbon Capture Technology Of The Future?

Underinvestment In Oil And Gas May Cause Major Problems

Underinvestment In Oil And Gas May Cause Major Problems

The declining upstream investment, if…

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The oil revenue arrangement between…

Canada Oil And Gas Deals Surge 468%

Canada Oil And Gas Deals Surge 468%

The value of mergers and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price Slump Crippled Colombia’s Economic Recovery

By Matthew Smith - Feb 10, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Colombia is not a country usually associated with crude oil. Low proven petroleum reserves and falling production see Colombia rank well behind many of the global oil heavyweights, yet petroleum has emerged as a crucial economic driver and is responsible for a significant portion of export earnings and fiscal revenues. At the peak of the last oil boom when Brent was trading at over $100 per barrel, Colombia was pumping just over one million barrels daily, giving the economy a notable boost. By 2013, crude oil was responsible for 55% of exports, nearly 5% of GDP, and more than a fifth of government revenues. The rapid growth of Colombia’s oil industry triggered an economic miracle where the strife-torn country experienced strong growth with gross domestic product expanding at rates greater than many of its regional neighbors. During 2011 GDP expanded by 6.9% year over year and in 2013 by 5.1%. Colombia’s economic growth and currency are closely correlated to crude oil prices. The prolonged oil price slump which began in August 2014 has hit Colombia hard. GDP growth plunged, hitting a multiyear low of 1.4% in 2017 while the Colombian peso collapsed losing 37% between 2014 and 2019. The sharp drop in government revenue saw Bogota announce progressively larger budget deficits. After the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing oil price slump, there are increasing signs that Colombia’s economic miracle may have abruptly ended.

It is estimated that Colombia’s economy shrank by 8.2% during 2020, while the peso continued its catastrophic tumble, losing 9% over the course of the year. Those events along with a sharp decline in fiscal revenue saw Bogota’s budget deficit blow out to an estimated 9% of GDP. Despite the economy being expected to return to growth during 2021, annual GDP is only expected to expand by around 4%, one of the lowest growth rates growth in Latin America and below those experienced during the last oil boom. The impact of sharply weaker oil prices on Colombia’s economy is multifaceted negatively affecting exports, the balance of trade, government revenue, foreign direct investment, and the value of the Colombian peso. This is weighing heavily on the economy and foreign investment. Between the end of 2014 and 2019, Colombia’s exports declined by 28% to be worth $28 billion. That can be blamed on the sharp decline of crude oil exports, which over the period plunged 44.5% to $15.9 billion. This trend continued during 2020 with data from DANE (Spanish), Colombia’s statistical agency, showing that exports for the first 11 months of the year tumbled by 22.5% year over year because of an unhealthy 45.5% drop in oil exports. The value of the Colombian peso has crashed, losing 52% since the end of 2014 and 7% over the last year alone, seeing it ranked as the worst-performing currency thus far in 2021. Those developments are placing considerable pressure on Bogota’s finances and weighing on foreign direct investment, notably for Colombia’s economically vital hydrocarbon sector.

Related: Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

During 2020, investment in Colombia’s petroleum industry plunged (Spanish) 49% to $2.05 billion, the lowest level since 2016. Exploration spending plummeted to $350 million, or less than half of the $780 million invested during 2019. As a result, exploration and development activities virtually ground to a halt with only one operational drill rig at the end of May 2020. Even by the end of December 2020, there were only 14 operational rigs which were less than half of the 33 drill rigs reported a year earlier. This is particularly worrying because of Colombia’s limited hydrocarbon reserves. According to the energy ministry (Spanish), the country finished 2019 with 2.036 billion barrels of proven oil reserves with a short production life of just over six years. Those low oil reserves and limited production life threatens Colombia’s economic miracle, especially when it is considered that there have been no major oil discoveries in the Andean country for over a decade.  Those alarming numbers highlight the urgency with which Colombia needs to attract significant amounts of investment for its petroleum industry so as to significantly boost hydrocarbon exploration, oil reserves, and production. The peak industry body the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP – Spanish initials) anticipates 2021 industry investment of $3.1 billion to $3.45 billion, which at the bottom end represents a notable 51% increase over 2020. Despite that hefty year-over-year increase exploration spending only increases moderately to range between $500 million and $550 million, of which almost half is earmarked for natural gas. While that is greater than 2020, it is still well-below pre-pandemic levels, indicating investment is not recovering as swiftly as required. Much of the anticipated spending will be direct to offshore projects on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, where the Andean country is hoping to replicate Brazil and Guyana’s considerable offshore success. Toward the end of 2020, Colombia’s energy ministry issued regulations governing offshore hydrocarbon exploitation which, along with the allocation of blocks for exploration and production secured an investment of $1.6 billion.

Related: The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

Regardless of the projected amounts, Colombia is still unable to attract the investment required to adequately expand exploration activity in order to significantly boost oil and natural gas reserves so that it can attain energy security. A range of issues is weighing on Colombia’s appeal as a destination for investment in its oil industry. Key are ongoing security risks in regional areas where central government control is weak. Oil pipelines are a popular target for sabotage, with the Cano Limon-Covenas and Transandino pipelines attracting most of the attacks. During 2020, there were 29 incidents involving the 210,000 barrel a day Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline and a similar number for the 85,000 barrel a day Transandino pipeline. Illegal valves used to syphon crude oil and other products from industry pipelines are an ever-growing problem. Much of that activity can be blamed on the National Liberation Army (ELN – Spanish initials) and FARC dissidents, which view Colombia’s petroleum infrastructure as legitimate targets.

Community blockades and oilfield invasions are also an ever-present hazard. The oil industry lacks a social license to operate in many areas and is perceived by some communities as a major environmental hazard. The ACP recently released a statement (Spanish) condemning the seizure of oilfields in Colombia’s Llanos Basin by different indigenous groups. Community blockades, which are also common, forced Gran Tierra Energy to shutter production at two of its blocks in the Putumayo Basin during 2019 and 2020. It is these hazards that contributed to Occidental Petroleum’s decision to sell its onshore Colombian oil assets in October 2020. Colombia’s high breakeven prices, pegged at $40 to $45 per barrel after-tax, and the discount applied to the heavy and medium sour oil grades produced in Colombia is also a disincentive for foreign energy companies. 

The outlook for Colombia’s economically vital petroleum industry is improving but there is a long way to go before it returns to pre-pandemic levels. A combination of a prolonged oil price slump, high breakeven costs, escalating security risk and growing international demand for sweet light crude oil grades is weighing on investment. For those reasons, Bogota may not be able to successfully reactivate Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector and expand proven oil reserves as well as production to the desired levels. This will sharply impact the economy making it impossible for Colombia to experience the strong rates of growth previously witnessed.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Major Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com