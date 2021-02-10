X

Russian, Saudi Oil Giants To Benefit From Biden’s Anti-Oil Agenda

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Oil Major BP Significantly Downsizes Oil Exploration Division

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Major Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Feb 10, 2021, 9:38 AM CST
Crude oil prices rose today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.6 million barrels for the week to February 5. Gasoline and middle distillate inventories were mixed again.

The report came a day after the American Petroleum Institute depressed oil traders by reporting a sizeable inventory build in gasoline, dashing hopes of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a build in crude oil inventories, at 1.34 million barrels.

A week earlier, the authority had estimated a crude oil inventory draw of 1 million barrels.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 4.3 million barrels for the reporting period, versus a hefty rise of 4.5 million barrels reported for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 8.7 million bpd last week, up from 8.4 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 1.7 million barrels for the week to February 5, with production averaging 4.7 million bpd.

This compared with no change in inventories a week earlier, leaving them about 8 percent higher than the seasonal five-year average. Production in the last week of January averaged 4.6 million bpd.

The EIA earlier this week revised upwards its price projections for both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate, saying it now expected them to this year average $53.20 a barrel and $50.21 a barrel, respectively. The benchmarks would rise further, albeit modestly in 2022, according to the authority.

Both Brent and WTI are already trading higher than their forecast average for the year, pushed higher by Covid-19 vaccinations and tighter supply, with some analysts and hedge fund managers expecting prices to go much higher before this year’s end, with the number mentioned ranging from $70-80 to over $100, the latter seen as possible next year.

Brent crude was trading at $61.10 a barrel at the time of writing, and West Texas Intermediate changed hands at $58.24 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 10 2021 said:
    Oil prices are trending upwards because of the strengthening fundamentals in the global oil market and the increasingly realistic prospects that the global economy will soon be wide open to business rather than in response to US oil inventory draws.

    The global oil inventories are depleting so fast in volumes far bigger than the US oil inventory draws and that bullish factor is helping the recent surge in oil prices.

    Oil prices have a lot of mileage yet to go.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

