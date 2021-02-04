Rallying Oil Prices Are A Headache For Airlines

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.16 +0.47 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.78 +0.32 +0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 +0.050 +1.79%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 56.14 +0.93 +1.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 44 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 +0.050 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 57.57 +0.95 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.81 +0.72 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 54.88 +1.02 +1.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.40 +0.86 +1.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.37 +0.98 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.65 +0.68 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 43.85 +1.01 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 44.04 +0.98 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 54.69 +0.93 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 56.09 +0.93 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 51.34 +0.88 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 51.19 +0.93 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 53.29 +0.93 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 49.84 +1.08 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 49.64 +0.93 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 22 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 4 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 20 mins US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 41 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 20 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 6 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 47 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 19 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.

Breaking News:

India Worried About Rapid Oil Price Rally

Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

The electric vehicle boom is…

Big Oil Books One Of Worst Years On Record

Big Oil Books One Of Worst Years On Record

Big Oil recorded one of…

The Single Hottest Sector Of The Clean Energy Boom

The Single Hottest Sector Of The Clean Energy Boom

EV’s are an increasingly large…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rallying Oil Prices Are A Headache For Airlines

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 04, 2021, 12:00 PM CST

As if the airline sector needed another trouble on top of the reduced travel demand due to the pandemic, oil prices at their highest in a year are set to raise jet fuel costs for the industry that has been suffering a lot from the lockdowns, flight bans, border closures, and quarantines with COVID-19.

Oil prices hit a one-year high this week amid signs of a tightening oil market and risk appetite from investors and speculators.

Higher crude oil prices, however, mean higher fuel prices for airlines, which have been one of the worst-hit industries in the pandemic.

“This is just one of a litany of concerns when it comes to the airline industry. We would avoid these companies and that group,” Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager Washington with Crossing Advisors, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” this week.

According to the analyst, airlines are indebted, and higher oil prices are making them less profitable and flexible. 

The latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows that as of January 29, the jet fuel price globally was 5.3 percent higher than a month ago.

The airline industry needs a lot more people to be vaccinated to allay fears and to make governments allow travel without quarantine restrictions.

Jet fuel demand will be the last segment of fuel demand that will recover from the pandemic.

Airline travel will continue to suffer in the first half this year and will only recover, and jet fuel consumption with it, in the back half of 2021, when mass vaccinations are poised to allow traveling to more destinations quarantine-free, according to the world’s largest independent oil trading firm, Vitol. Vaccination passports could be inevitable for the tourism and airline industries to rebound from the pandemic hit, Mike Muller, the head of Vitol’s operations in Asia, said at the online Gulf Intelligence conference, as carried by Bloomberg.

Continued low demand for jet fuel will account for 80 percent of the 3.1-million-bpd gap in oil demand this year compared to pre-pandemic levels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in December.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Upended Global Energy Investment Trends
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump

Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com