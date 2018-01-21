The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 63.52 +0.21 +0.33%
Brent Crude 16 mins 68.87 +0.26 +0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.978 +0.037 +1.26%
Mars US 2 days 63.47 -0.93 -1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
Urals 3 days 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.03 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.978 +0.037 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 65.63 -0.55 -0.83%
Murban 3 days 68.73 -0.60 -0.87%
Iran Heavy 3 days 65.54 -0.90 -1.35%
Basra Light 3 days 64.17 -0.54 -0.83%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.16 -0.89 -1.27%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Girassol 3 days 68.37 -0.78 -1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 100 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 100 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 100 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 100 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 100 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 100 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 100 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 100 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 100 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 3 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.44 +0.28 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.32 -0.58 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.82 -0.58 -0.96%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 2 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 2 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 2 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 2 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 2 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 2 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 3 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 3 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 3 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 3 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 3 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 4 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 4 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 4 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 4 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 4 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 4 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 4 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 4 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 5 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 5 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 5 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 5 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 5 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 5 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 5 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 6 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 6 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 6 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 6 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 6 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 6 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 6 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 9 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 9 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On

Breaking News:

U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World

Alt Text

The Least Compliant Country In The OPEC Deal

Kazakhstan committed to cutting production…

Alt Text

Chinese Fuel Dump Weighs On Asian Refiners

Refiners across Asia are struggling…

Alt Text

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

With oil reaching $70 per…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 21, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil

The oil price rally could get derailed by “explosive” growth from U.S. shale in 2018, and “substantial gains” in Canada and Brazil will also add to the supply woes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) acknowledged in its latest Oil Market Report that the recent rally in oil prices came on the heels of significant tightening, but that the supply picture still looks ominous.

The rally in Brent prices to $70 was driven in part by some unexpected interruption and geopolitical tension, including the possible unraveling of the Iran nuclear deal, the closure of the Forties pipeline a few weeks back, disruption in Libya, and the steep decline in Venezuela’s oil production.

Inventories also continue to decline (for the time being), and even picked up pace at the end of last year. The IEA said that OECD commercial stocks declined by 17.9 million barrels in November, a pace that was twice as fast as the five-year average. And, in December, preliminary data suggests the declines were even stronger.

In fact, inventories declined in three consecutive quarters in 2017. On average, inventories fell at a rate of 630,000 bpd, which the IEA said was exceptional. “[S]uch a threesome has happened rarely in modern history: examples include 1999 (prices doubled), 2009 (prices increased by nearly $20/bbl), and 2013 (prices increased by $6/bbl).” This time around, the stock draw pushed up Brent prices by almost $25 per barrel. “The oil market is clearly tightening,” the IEA wrote.

Related: The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

In this sense, it is not as if the surge in positioning from hedge funds and other money managers is unjustified — the underlying fundamentals point to a real tightening underway in the physical market for crude oil.

However, soaring supplies from the U.S. and other non-OPEC countries threaten to stall the rally. The IEA raised its forecast for U.S. oil production growth this year from 870,000 bpd to 1.1 million barrels per day (mb/d). That comes on the heels of sharp upward revisions from the EIA and OPEC, not to mention a slew of investment banks. Everyone is in agreement on one thing: U.S. shale is set for serious growth, much more than analysts predicted just one month ago.

“The big 2018 supply story is unfolding fast in the Americas. Explosive growth in the US and substantial gains in Canada and Brazil will far outweigh potentially steep declines in Venezuela and Mexico,” the IEA wrote.

“It is possible that very soon US crude production could overtake that of Saudi Arabia and also rival Russia’s.” Russia produces more than 11 mb/d. The U.S. EIA predicted earlier this month that the U.S. would top 11 mb/d by the end of 2019.

But it isn’t just the U.S. adding new barrels to the market. Brazil and Canada are two other non-OPEC countries expected to post strong gains, although, unlike short-cycle shale, both countries have projects set to come online that were planned years ago.

Even after factoring in some non-trivial declines in output from Mexico and China, the IEA sees non-OPEC production rising by 1.7 mb/d in 2018, a figure that represents “a return to the heady days of 2013-2015 when US-led growth averaged 1.9 mb/d,” the IEA wrote. Related: Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

For oil bulls, that should be a pretty threatening figure because demand is only expected to grow by 1.3 mb/d this year. The IEA acknowledges that its demand estimate could be conservative, but it takes into account the fact that some demand destruction could occur from higher prices. OPEC pegged demand growth at a healthier 1.5 mb/d, but even that figure is swamped by the 1.7 mb/d of new supply.

The result could be a return to increases in inventories, testing the current rally in prices. The IEA sees a “modest surplus” in the first half of the year, followed by a “modest deficit” in the second half.  As such, forecasts for $60-$70 for Brent seem reasonable, but that “we should expect a volatile year.”

For now, oil prices are struggling to hold onto their gains — Brent has hit the $70 per barrel threshold, but has fallen back at that resistance level.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Nord Stream 2 Is A Game Changer For Gazprom
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

 Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com