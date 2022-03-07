U.S. Gasoline Prices Top $4 For First Time Since 2008

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 119.0 +3.34 +2.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 123.5 +5.42 +4.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.899 -0.117 -2.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.952 +0.175 +4.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.074 +2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 115.3 +8.01 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.074 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 3 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 97 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 105.8 +8.00 +8.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 110.1 +8.01 +7.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 19 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 mins Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 15 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 23 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 18 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 23 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 14 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 23 hours German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

Coal Country Court Case Could Transform America’s Climate Regulation

Coal Country Court Case Could Transform America’s Climate Regulation

A Supreme Court case between…

Asian Economies Brace For Higher Metals Prices

Asian Economies Brace For Higher Metals Prices

Many Asian economies are bracing…

How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

Crude prices have rallied significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gasoline Prices Top $4 For First Time Since 2008

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • AAA: national average gasoline prices as of Sunday stood at $4.009 per gallon.
  • A month ago, a gallon of regular cost $3.439 on average.
  • U.S. government struggles to find ways to rein prices.
Join Our Community

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $4 as the federal government struggles to rein in the price of crude oil.

According to AAA, the national average as of Sunday stood $4.009 per gallon of regular. This compares with $3.922 per gallon a day earlier and $3.604 per gallon a week earlier. A month ago, a gallon of regular cost $3.439 on average.

CNBC noted in a report on gas price movements that this is the highest since 2008 and cited Andrew Lipow from Lipow and Associates as saying prices had higher to go.

“Oil buyers are reducing their purchases of refined products from Russia, causing Russian refineries to shut down,” Lipow told CNBC. “Dockworkers are refusing to unload vessels carrying oil and gas. Insurance rates are skyrocketing, causing vessel owners to cancel ship bookings loading in Russia, and this is also impacting on the ability of Kazakhstan to sell their oil.”

In response to these developments, the United States has so far negotiated a release of 60 million barrels from several countries, coordinated by the International Energy Agency. It has also sent envoys to Riyadh, but it seems that OPEC’s de facto leader is not too willing to boost oil production without getting anything in exchange, per an interview with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is discussing an official ban on Russian oil imports with its allies in Europe. With traders already shunning Russian oil cargos because of Western sanctions and ports refusing to accept Russian vessels, the official move to sanction Russian oil would be a continuation of a process already set in motion by previous sanctions.

The U.S. is looking for alternatives, it seems, sending a group of officials to Caracas for talks with the Maduro government. According to reports, the talks, which focused on the possibility of easing U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry, ended with no agreement between the sides.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Non-OPEC Producers Jump Into The Supply Gap?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com