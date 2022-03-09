U.S. Wants Venezuelan Oil In Exchange For Sanction Relief

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 108.7 -15.00 -12.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 113.0 -15.01 -11.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 4.526 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 50 mins 3.464 -0.973 -21.93%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 3.294 -0.389 -10.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 106.8 -15.15 -12.42%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 3.294 -0.389 -10.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 100 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.7 -15.00 -12.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 mins Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 9 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 2 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

Senator Warren Wants ‘’Windfall Tax’’ On Oil Profits

Employees Are Pressuring Big Oil Firms To Pull The Plug On Russia

Employees Are Pressuring Big Oil Firms To Pull The Plug On Russia

Oil workers are leading the…

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

Canada’s oil could replace American…

U.S. Shale Cannot Offset Loss Of Russian Crude In The Short Term

U.S. Shale Cannot Offset Loss Of Russian Crude In The Short Term

Despite its flexibility to respond…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Wants Venezuelan Oil In Exchange For Sanction Relief

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 09, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Reuters: Washington wants Venezuela to commit part of crude exports to U.S. refineries in exchange for sanction relief.
  • The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019.
  • Now that Washington is seeking a policy reversal, some believe it may be too late.
Join Our Community

The United States wants Venezuela to commit at least part of its oil exports to U.S. refineries as a condition for Washington to consider providing sanction relief to the South American nation, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know.

The report comes days after the U.S. sent a delegation to Caracas to reportedly seek support for its sanctions against Russia in a bid to increase Russia's isolation, including from friendly countries such as Venezuela.

The subject of the talks that the two sides held in Caracas was not disclosed, but it was reported that they did not end with an agreement of any kind. Seeing as the U.S. has been planning a ban on Russian oil imports for a while now, it would be safe to say that the topic of replacing those with Venezuelan crude may have been on the table.

Now, the Reuters sources say that American diplomats have told the Venezuelan side that Washington might relax sanctions—but only if Caracas starts delivering crude directing to the United States.

The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019 after national elections that cemented Nicolas Maduro as president. Sanctions followed, targeting specifically Venezuela's oil industry—the lifeblood of the regime.

However, Washington could not completely stop Venezuelan oil exports despite deepening sanctions, with China and Russia coming to the rescue. Venezuela continues to export most of its oil to China.

Now that Washington is seeking a policy reversal, some believe it may be too late. The sanctions have added to years of mismanagement in the Venezuelan oil industry to reduce the country's output severely. As the Wall Street Journal reported this week after the news of the talks, Venezuelan oil may simply be insufficient in volume to replace the crude and oil products the U.S. was importing from Russia.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

Next Post

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com