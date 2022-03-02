Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 110.4 +7.00 +6.77%
Brent Crude 112.4 +7.45 +7.10%
Natural Gas 4.748 +0.175 +3.83%
Heating Oil 3.464 +0.313 +9.94%
Gasoline 3.275 +0.187 +6.04%
Louisiana Light 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 104.4 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.275 +0.187 +6.04%

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 97.80 +7.69 +8.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2022, 9:37 AM CST
Crude oil prices remained elevated today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude oil inventories had shed 2.6 million barrels in the week to February 25.

This compared with a build of 4.5 million barrels for the previous, which also failed to reverse the direction of oil prices as it was reported a day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine when the heightened geopolitical tensions in the region had already pushed prices higher.

The EIA also reported a draw in gasoline inventories and a decline in middle distillate stocks.

In gasoline, the authority estimated an inventory decline of 500,000 barrels for the last week of February, with production seen at 9.3 million bpd.

This compared with a gasoline stock decline of 600,000 barrels for the previous week and production of about 9.3 million bpd, slightly less than last week’s.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 600,000 barrels for the week to February 25, with production averaging a bit over 4.7 million bpd.

This compared with a middle distillate inventory draw of 600,000 barrels for the previous week and production of 4.7 million bpd in the last week of February.

Brent crude hit $111 per barrel earlier today, with West Texas Intermediate at over $109 per barrel amid the growing chaos on energy markets as sanctions against Russia caused the pullout of major Western energy companies from the country and traders shunning Russian oil cargos.

In a tight supply situation, there has only been one way prices could go, prompting the U.S. to urge its allies and fellow members of the International Energy Agency to co-ordinate a release of stockpiled oil to weigh on benchmarks.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday, when several IEA members led by the U.S. said they would release a combined 60 million barrels of crude. According to analysts, however, the move is unlikely to move international prices all that much, based on how the previous release of crude from strategic reserves failed to accomplish its goal of reducing oil prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 02 2022 said:
    If the global oil market ignored totally the release of 50 million barrels (mb) of oil from the United States’ strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) last year, would anybody believe that a crude draw of 2.6 mb from US oil inventories could do the trick?

    Even the 60 mb the IEA agreed to release won’t fare better either in a global oil market already in a super-cycle phase with the added geopolitical impact of the Ukraine crisis.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




