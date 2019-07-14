Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 60.21 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 2 days 66.72 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Mars US 2 days 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 3 days 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 2 days 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 2 days 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 2 days 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.55 -0.23 -0.47%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 55.85 -0.23 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.70 -0.23 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 3 days 56.05 -0.23 -0.41%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.20 -0.23 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.15 -0.23 -0.37%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.70 -0.23 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 3 days 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 3 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 2 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 13 hours Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 2 days It's About Time: Labor Secretary Acosta Resigns Amid Epstein Deal Scrutiny
  • 46 mins Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 49 mins Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 hour Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Magic & Wonders of Shale: Plastics, Petchem, Low Energy Costs, Exports, JOBS JOBS JOBS- The world’s biggest oil and chemical companies are about to unleash a tidal wave of plastic raw materials by the mid-2020s
  • 17 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 2 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 22 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 2 days The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 17 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED

Breaking News:

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Alt Text

China’s Risky Move To Boost Domestic Oil Production

China’s increasing foreign oil imports…

Alt Text

The Last Truly Underdeveloped Oil Frontier In The Middle East

Russia is zeroing in on…

Alt Text

Shale Boom Changes U.S. Position In Persian Gulf Conflict

The U.S. geopolitical stance in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 14, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

While U.S. shale production is booming and the Permian continues to set new production records, the pace of growth is slowing as many companies have recently scaled back production growth targets while investors and bankers continue to be skeptical about the shale industry’s returns.  

After oil prices crashed in the fourth quarter of 2018, many independent producers trimmed their spending budgets for this year, but investors continue to be unconvinced that they will see steady healthy returns, as evidenced in the market value of many smaller producers, Bloomberg estimates show.

For example, small producers Legacy Reserves and Approach Resources saw their market value plunge by 99 percent and 87 percent, respectively, in the past year. Bigger players, including Parsley Energy, Centennial Resource Development, and QEP Resources, lost 42 to 59 percent of their market value in one year, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Legacy Reserves of Midland, Texas, even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month to facilitate negotiated financial restructuring. And this isn’t the first small producer to have done so over the past year.

While the largest players, including supermajors Exxon and Chevron, are expanding their Permian presence and aim to grow production volumes significantly over the next few years, small, third-tier exploration and production companies have been struggling even when WTI Crude prices were above $60 a barrel.  

Related: U.S. Accounts For 98% Of All Global Oil Production Growth

Some small players who have been relying on borrowings to finance drilling are now finding themselves in a position to look for options to restructure debt, including by seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to executives at 161 energy firms responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for Q2 2019, activity in the oil and gas sector was flat in second quarter this year after three years of growth. Oil and gas production rose for the 11th quarter in a row, but the oil production index showed a slightly slower rate of growth, the survey found.

More worrisome was the plunge in the company outlook index, which, after returning to positive territory in Q1, was once again negative for Q2, falling 28 points to -4.5, “pointing to more pessimism about future conditions,” the Dallas Fed said.

“The dimming outlooks coincided with a surge in uncertainty, as the aggregate uncertainty index jumped 31 points to 50, the highest level since the index was introduced in 2017,” according to the Dallas Fed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Is Gaining Momentum As Bullish Forces Increase
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325
The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com