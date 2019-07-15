Libya’s Oil Revenue Takes A Beating

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.43 -0.15 -0.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.48 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Mars US 1 hour 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 19 hours 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 19 hours 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 19 hours 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 41.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 58 mins U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 16 mins White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 7 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 55 mins U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 51 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 1 hour Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 20 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 23 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 12 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?

Breaking News:

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Amid Further Rig Count Decline

Oil prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

The Only OPEC Member That Could Challenge Saudi Oil Dominance

Iraq, OPEC’s second biggest producer,…

Alt Text

The Oil Crisis Saudi Arabia Can't Solve

Despite Saudi assurances that oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Oil Revenue Takes A Beating

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 15, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Libya oil port

Libya’s oil revenue took a beating in the first half of 2019, according to its central bank as reported by Reuters.

In the first six months of the year, Libya’s oil revenues were down 11.2% from the same period in 2018, the data shows, falling to $10.2 billion in H1.

Like most OPEC members, oil is the backbone of the Libyan economy, representing 92.8% of its total income in H1.

Despite the sagging revenue, oil production in the first two quarters of 2019 was higher than in 2018, according to OPEC secondary sources found in its Monthly Oil Market Report.

However, oil prices were less favorable in the beginning of 2019 than they were at the beginning of 2018, with the OPEC basket price the first week of January in 2019 running about $10 under the level it was trading at that same time during the year prior.

The conflict in Libya has made it difficult for the country to keep up its oil flows at a time when lower oil prices have made it all the more important that it do so. Still, Libya is holding onto ambitious plans to expand its oil production, and a recent HIS Markit analyst, Fotios Katsoulas, Libya’s oil production may very well increase to 2 million barrels per day by 2023.

Still, Libya is trying to put to rest the current open conflict that exists between the UN-recognized government and the eastern-affiliated LNA. Its ability to end the conflict will encourage more foreign companies to do business in Libya, which are already in talks with the OPEC country for deals worth at least $60 billion.

That countries are still interested in even discussing the possibility of venturing into Libya says a lot for its oil potential, which are estimated to contain 48 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, according to OPEC.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

Next Post

The Only OPEC Member That Could Challenge Saudi Oil Dominance
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem
IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

 Iran Tries To Seize British Oil Tanker

Iran Tries To Seize British Oil Tanker

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com