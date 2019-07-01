OPEC’s Giants Declare Support For New Deal

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.54 +0.07 +0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.47 -0.27 -0.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.258 -0.050 -2.17%
Mars US 3 days 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.60 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 4 days 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.08 -0.13 -0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.258 -0.050 -2.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 64.88 +0.43 +0.67%
Murban 4 days 65.82 +0.50 +0.77%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.19 +0.13 +0.22%
Basra Light 4 days 66.49 -1.16 -1.71%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.83 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.77 +0.08 +0.12%
Girassol 4 days 66.56 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.60 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.34 -1.62 -3.86%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.47 -0.96 -2.11%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 54.12 -0.96 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.92 -0.96 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.72 -0.96 -1.76%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.47 -0.96 -1.80%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.47 -0.96 -1.80%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.97 -0.96 -1.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.72 -0.96 -1.61%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.47 -0.96 -1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 4 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.60 -0.96 -1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes OPEC Extends Oil Cut To Prop Up Prices As Economy Weakens
  • 1 hour Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 12 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 5 hours Kim & Trump Meet at DMZ (CNN only see their twisted version)
  • 3 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 4 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 14 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 hours Shippers Freak ahead of New IMO Rules
  • 44 mins Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 3 hours Media Bias
  • 20 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 14 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 14 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 18 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars

Breaking News:

UN Watchdog: Iran Has Violated The Nuclear Deal

Alt Text

Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Looms

All eyes are on the…

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S.-China trade war is…

Alt Text

Solid State Batteries: The Next Big Thing In Electric Cars

Big automakers are slowly but…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC’s Giants Declare Support For New Deal

By Irina Slav - Jul 01, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

After weeks of speculation, it’s official: Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq have declared their support for an extension to the oil production cuts OPEC and its partners agreed last December to regulate global supply and prices.

Reuters reported Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had announced the latest update ahead of the OPEC meeting beginning today in Vienna, saying Russia had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend the cuts by six to nine months. The cuts total 1.2 million bpd, of which OPEC is supposed to cut 800,000 bpd. However, with U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran have reduced OPEC’s total supply by a lot less: energy data provider Kayrros said earlier this month the overhang was as much as 90 million barrels above the average for 2018.

The decision to extend the cuts is not particularly surprising. With relentlessly rising U.S. oil production, OPEC has few good moves left, if any. Russia has repeatedly noted it would be happy with lower oil prices than its Middle Eastern partners but even so it has once again agreed to continue cutting. Some saw in this a deal, in which the Middle Eastern partners—notably Saudi Arabia—would compensate Moscow for the inconvenience of having to sell less oil with investment contracts in energy and other sectors.

While oil prices jumped on the news it remains to be seen whether this jump will turn into a full-fledged rally of the sort Middle Eastern producers need to balance their budgets. Judging by their failure to do so despite the cuts until now, the chances of Brent hitting US$70 a barrel, let alone US$80, are slim, especially as worry about the growth of the global economy persists. The U.S.-China trade war remains the major driver of this worry and even a recent announcement the sides had agreed to restart their talks could not do much for oil prices or overall market sentiment

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

China To Dominate Concentrated Solar Power Renaissance

Next Post

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com