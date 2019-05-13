The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.15 +0.11 +0.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.30 +0.07 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.013 +0.50%
Mars US 3 hours 66.84 -0.37 -0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
Urals 21 hours 69.69 +1.51 +2.21%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 +0.61 +0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.013 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 70.81 +0.90 +1.29%
Murban 21 hours 72.53 +0.85 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 64.69 +0.65 +1.01%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.17 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Girassol 21 hours 72.23 +0.19 +0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 43.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.36 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 80 days 58.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 62.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 55.76 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 4 hours 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 4 hours 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 56.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 61.86 -0.59 -0.94%
Central Alberta 4 hours 54.91 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 21 hours 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.86 -0.04 -0.06%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 55.03 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours France: The Case for Nuclear
  • 10 mins UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 33 mins Newsweek: "US Special Forces School Publishes New Guide For Overthrowing Foreign Governments"
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 4 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 4 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 8 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 22 hours How can Trump 'own' a trade war?
  • 10 hours Only in Illinois
  • 14 hours Tariffs, More Tariffs!

Breaking News:

The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

Oil Inches Higher As Rig Count Continues To Decline

Oil Inches Higher As Rig Count Continues To Decline

The number of active oil…

The European Gas Game Is About To Change

The European Gas Game Is About To Change

A consolidation phase in former…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

By Julianne Geiger - May 13, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Permian pipe

US oil production from the top seven major shale plays is set to reach new record heights in June, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s latest edition of its Drilling Productivity Report

Oil production

Production from the top seven plays will increase by 83,000 barrels per day in June from May 2019 levels, with the largest increase seen in the Permian Basin, which is set to increase from 4.117 million barrels of oil per day to 4.173 million barrels per day (+56,000). The second largest increasing region according to the report is the Bakken.

Gas production

Just as noteworthy, gas production is also set to increase in these seven plays, from 79.720 million cubic feet per day in May to 80.663 million cubic feet per day in June, with the Appalachia region seeing the largest increase, followed by Haynesville and then the Permian.

DUCs

The monthly productivity report also monitors drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), which fell in April to 8,390 from 8,433 in March. Only one region saw any noteworthy increase in DUCs, and that was the Permian.

The Permian Has It

The Permian is set to increase not just oil and gas production in total, but new-well oil production per rig as well, more than offsetting the drop in legacy oil production in the region. The Permian basin now accounts for one third of the total crude oil output in the United States. And at the 4.173 million bpd the EIA is predicting for June, the Permian Basin, if it were a member of OPEC, would be the cartel’s No.3 producer, above the UAE (3.059 million bpd) and Kuwait (2.709 million bpd), and just slightly under OPEC’s No.2, Iraq (4.522 million bpd).

 

Source: EIA Monthly Drilling Productivity Report

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s Rosneft Boosts Q1 Net Profit On Higher Prices, Production

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com