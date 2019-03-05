Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.12 -0.44 -0.78%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.43 -0.43 -0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.890 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 2 hours 62.66 -0.13 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
Urals 20 hours 63.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.48 +0.52 +0.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.890 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 20 hours 66.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 20 hours 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 20 hours 67.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.44 +0.44 +0.98%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 53.34 +0.79 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 56.79 +0.79 +1.41%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 52.59 +0.59 +1.13%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.09 +0.74 +1.50%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.09 +0.74 +1.50%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.34 +0.54 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.59 +1.79 +3.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 -1.43 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.51 -0.03 -0.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.46 -0.03 -0.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.46 -0.03 -0.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.01 -0.03 -0.06%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 +0.79 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Tesla Owners Protest Over Drastic Price Cuts
  • 34 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 4 hours Democrats and Shale
  • 6 hours Surprised? Ford Considers Closing Two Russian Plants
  • 10 hours Pompeo Says China Trade Deal Has 'Got To Be Right'
  • 10 hours Go Green or Die
  • 2 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 2 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 22 hours Safety Before Money: Volvo To Limit Car Speeds In Bid For Zero Deaths
  • 6 hours What's Up with Trudeau?
  • 1 day Kids Can Be A Real Pain In the &ss
  • 1 day Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 23 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine

Breaking News:

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Could This NASA Innovation Save The EV Industry?

Catastrophic failures in lithium ion…

Alt Text

Shale Growth Is Nearing An Inflection Point

The U.S. shale industry has…

Alt Text

Supertanker Rates Soar As U.S. Oil Exports Hit All-Time High

Supertanker rates have trended higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 05, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oxy

Drilling in the Permian has plateaued in recent months, but production is still growing. Crucially, Permian production is expected to continue to grow for years to come, but the region is increasingly dominated by the oil majors rather than mom-and-pop shale companies.

Chevron and ExxonMobil both held investor meetings on Monday, where both oil majors detailed aggressive drilling strategies in the Permian. Chevron expects to more than double output in the Permian to 900,000 bpd over the next five years, a 40 percent increase from its previous plan. ExxonMobil, for its part, expects to top 1 million barrels per day in the Permian in that same timeframe.

The presentations from both companies illustrate a growing trend in the Permian. Small and medium-sized shale companies were the ones to really develop the Permian in the early years. The oil majors were late to both the shale party in general, as well as to the Permian specifically.

However, they are making up for lost time. “The shale game has become a scale game,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told the Wall Street Journal. “The race doesn’t go to the one who gets out of the starting blocks the fastest. The race goes to the one who steadily builds the strongest machine.” As the WSJ notes, the oil majors including Exxon, Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Occidental Petroleum, accounted for a combined 9 percent share of Permian output five years ago. As of October, they made up 16 percent of Permian output. But with the oil majors entering an aggressive growth phase in the Permian, their combined market share in the Permian will balloon over the next five years.

The majors are now some of the largest drillers in the Permian. Exxon already has 48 rigs in the Permian, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total 466 rigs in the entire basin. The oil major expects to raise its number of rigs in the Permian to 55 by the end of 2019. Related: Aramco Bets Big On Refining Despite Challenges

Chevron says it has cut development and production costs in the Permian by 40 percent since 2015, and that it will be cash flow positive in the region by 2020. That claim has been scrutinized by critics. ExxonMobil says that it can earn a 10 percent return on its Permian acreage even if oil prices fell to $35 per barrel.

At the same time, shareholder pressure on profits and returns have forced smaller and medium-sized companies to trim spending. “Earnings and guidance confirm that most US shale operators aim to moderate drilling and completion activity this year, prioritizing cost discipline over aggressive growth,” Rystad Energy partner Artem Abramov said in a statement.

As they cut back on drilling and growth, their legacy wells could catch up to them. Worse, the shale industry is starting to encounter operational problems, including well interference that is leading to disappointing production figures. Spacing wells too close together, in many cases, has led to output falling significantly short of expectations.

It is unclear what this might mean for the industry. The chickens have not yet come home to roost, but many shale companies may not ultimately be as valuable as investors currently think they are. Related: $70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

This problem may not be as threatening to the oil majors, who not only have increasingly large contiguous territories, which may allow them to retool their spacing strategies, but also they have the resources and time to figure out the problem.

And Chevron, for instance, has been sitting on Permian acreage for a long time, and the value of that land has doubled over the past two years as the Permian rush accelerated. That meant the oil major didn’t need to shell out huge sums for a prime land position in the Permian. The company’s land position is “characterized by long-held acreage, zero-to-low royalty on more than 80 percent of our land position, and minimal drilling commitments,” Jay Johnson, executive vice president for upstream operations said in a statement.

So, there is a sort of two-speed environment going on right now – a spending slowdown by small and medium-sized companies in the Permian (and elsewhere), while the oil majors are scaling up. Shale companies are cutting spending, but the contraction is being offset by the expansion plans by the oil majors.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Bezos, Bloomberg And Gates Back Revolutionary Exploration Tech
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff

Miners Eye The Moon For Trillion Dollar Payoff
$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

$70 Oil Is Right Around the Corner

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

 Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Global Oil & Gas Drilling Set To Surge In 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com