Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap

Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.173 +0.006 +0.26%

Graph up Marine 18 hours 76.49 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 80.66 +1.22 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 76.20 -2.23 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 80.33 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 79.42 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 49.64 -1.18 -2.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Arctic Blast To Put Texas Power Grid To The Test

Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?

Asia Splurges On Record Oil Imports Ahead Of Sanctions On Russia

The Black Market For Oil Is Booming

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap

By Irina Slav - Dec 15, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • The price cap on Russian crude exports that came into effect last week has not elicited any dramatic response from Russia.
  • No specific export curbs have been announced by Moscow as of mid-December.
  • Fears about an oil market disruption following the introduction of the cap may have been premature.
The price cap on Russian oil exports that went into effect last week to much anxiety about a possible cut in shipments has so far not elicited any dramatic response in the form of export curbs.

On the contrary, Russia is reportedly considering quite a mild response to the sanction action, per Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Kremlin’s reaction will be a decree by President Putin that will not include a floor price for the crude or a ban on shipments to specific countries.

What the decree will include, according to Bloomberg sources, will be a stipulation that Russia will not sell oil under contracts that feature a price cap clause. As the report notes, this should not have any effect on exports because buyers are not obliged to include such a clause in their contracts under the price cap regime.

Earlier this week, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported, also citing sources in the know as saying that Russia will not sell oil to countries that enforce the price cap and that it will not sell oil under contracts that mention the price cap as a condition for the sale or use of it as reference for the buying price.

According to that second report, the decree, due to be signed into law by President Putin in the next few days, would be in effect until July 2023 and will not affect contracts closed prior to December 5.

These two reports suggest that fears about an oil market disruption following the introduction of the cap may have been premature. To begin with, the stipulation that Russia will not sell oil to countries enforcing the cap is little more than symbolic.

The EU itself banned most Russian oil imports. The U.S. and the UK installed such bans earlier this year, and Japan has been exempted by both the G7 and Russia from any sanction action that would threaten its energy security. Meanwhile, Russia’s biggest buyers have made it clear that they will not enforce the cap.

The price cap itself is little more than a symbolic move, too. At $60 per barrel, the cap level is, right now, more than $10 higher than the price at which Russia’s flagship Urals is currently trading. Of course, if this changes, the price cap may—or may not—start having an actual effect on Russian oil exports, but for now, it has no real impact.

Yet Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month that Russia is ready to cut oil production if necessary in response to the cap, and this may have an impact on global oil supply, which is already constrained.

The International Energy Agency also predicted that the price cap will affect Russian oil production, shrinking it by 1.4 million bpd next year, the organization said in the latest edition of its Oil Market Report.

For now, however, Russian oil is flowing as usual, as are Russian fuels. In fact, the latter are on the rise as the EU rushes to stock up on Russian diesel before it launches its embargo on Russian fuel imports, due on February 5, 2023.

Again, as the IEA also pointed out in its report, these are early days, and any adverse effects of the price cap—either for Russia or for oil buyers—will not make themselves obvious for a while yet. Ultimately, it will all depend on benchmark prices. If they remain at current levels, so will Russian oil. If a rally begins again, the price of Russian oil will rise, too, and then things could become more interesting.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Russia Eyes Increased Oil Production With Venezeula Projects

Next Post

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products
