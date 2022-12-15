EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.08 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 81.21 -1.49 -1.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.83 -1.36 -1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.774 -0.196 -2.81%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.171 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.171 +0.005 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 76.49 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 80.66 +1.22 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 76.20 -2.23 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 80.33 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.01 -1.67 -2.04%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 79.42 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 49.64 -1.18 -2.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 58 mins "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 10 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Arctic Blast To Put Texas Power Grid To The Test

The Black Market For Oil Is Booming

The Black Market For Oil Is Booming

Sanctions on oil exporters like…

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

All this means that as…

Guyana Is Becoming A Top-Tier Oil Producer

Guyana Is Becoming A Top-Tier Oil Producer

The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • The EU is scrambling to find alternate oil product suppliers in a tightly supplied market.
  • The bloc even raised its imports of Russian diesel by sea, ahead of the product import ban in February.
  • The EU needs around 1 million barrels per day of Russian products – diesel and naphtha – replaced by February.
Join Our Community

The European Union has reduced its seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia, but just ahead of the embargo effective December 5, the EU was still importing Russian crude and even raised its imports of Russian diesel by sea, ahead of the product import ban in February.    

Oil flows and global oil trade routes have changed materially in the past months as Russia pivots to Asia while Europe seeks to import more crude and products from producers other than Russia.

Although the EU embargo and the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude oil at $60 per barrel didn’t immediately roil the oil market – with traders concerned about a possible demand hit from slowing economies – uncertainty is growing over how the bans on Russian imports will affect supply balances over the next few months.

One thing is certain: the EU needs around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian products – diesel and naphtha – replaced by February.

EU Imports of Russian Crude Sink Ahead Of Embargo

Russian exports of crude oil to Europe dipped by 430,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd in November, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report this week.  

Seaborne crude exports to the EU declined by a massive 330,000 bpd to just 500,000 bpd. The bloc’s crude oil imports from Russia by sea plunged to below the imports via the Druzhba pipeline – which are not subject to embargoes – for the first time, according to the IEA’s report cited by Reuters. The EU imported 590,000 bpd of oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia last month. 

The change in Russia’s oil flows was evident last month, as total oil exports rose to the highest level since April, thanks to a jump in diesel shipments. While Russian crude exports to Europe dipped by 430,000 bpd from October, shipments to India hit a record 1.3 million bpd, according to IEA data. Related: Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Russia is also estimated to have overtaken Iraq to become the single-largest oil supplier to India in November, as Indian refiners raced to stock up on Russian oil ahead of the December 5 price cap and associated bans on transportation services for Russia’s crude.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was a small marginal buyer of Russian crude oil. After Western buyers started shunning crude from Russia, India became a top destination for Russian oil exports alongside China.

Russian crude oil exports are expected to drop from January when the EU embargo will have come into full effect.

“A steeper drop is expected next month as the EU ban on Russian crude imports and the G7 price cap take effect,” the IEA said in its monthly report.

The EU will have to replace the Russian crude imports by sea with more purchases from Kazakhstan, the U.S., Norway, Brazil, or Guyana, the IEA and analysts say.

EU Diesel Imports Surge, Including From Russia

Apart from Russian crude oil, the EU will have to soon replace around 1 million bpd of imports of Russian oil products, including diesel which has been in short supply in Europe for months.  

Europe could be on track for the second-highest monthly imports of diesel in at least six years as it prepares for the embargo on Russian diesel imports by sea as of February by buying diesel from all around the world, including large volumes from Russia while it’s still allowed.

Europe buys large volumes of diesel from the Middle East and Asia, but Russia is still its single largest diesel supplier, two months before the EU embargo on seaborne imports of refined Russian products comes into force on February 5. 

As the EU embargo on imports of Russian diesel enters into force, “The competition for non-Russian diesel barrels will be fierce, with EU countries having to bid cargoes from the US, Middle East and India away from their traditional buyers,” the IEA said in its monthly report in November.

In the December report out this week, the agency said, “Crude oil loadings were unchanged on the month at just over 5 mb/d, despite a 430 kb/d drop in shipments to Europe. By contrast, product flows (in particular of diesel) surged, including to Europe.”    

Another Price Rally?

Another price rally may be in the making in the coming months as the full effect of the bans on Russian exports takes effect early next year, according to the IEA.

“While lower oil prices come as a welcome relief to consumers faced by surging inflation, the full impact of embargoes on Russian crude and product supplies remains to be seen. As we move through the winter months and towards a tighter oil balance in 2Q23, another price rally cannot be ruled out,” the agency said.

Russian supply to the global oil market will depend not only on Moscow’s ability to place as much as crude and products as possible with buyers in Asia unfazed by or deliberately evading the price cap mechanism, but also on the effect of the Kremlin’s political response to the price cap.

Russia has vowed to take measures to counter the price cap and prepares to ban the sale of Russian crude oil to buyers part of the Price Cap Coalition or if the purchase is limited by the price cap.

“A material disruption in the export of Russian crude was expected as a result from the new sanctions but so far the impact has been insignificant if any at all. One reason is the fact that a large portion of Russian seaborne crude oil exports already traded below the price cap,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst commodities at SEB bank, said in a note on Wednesday.   

“It may be too early to really assess the net impact of the sanctions this early after the deadline,” Schieldrop said, but added that some reduction in Russian crude exports is likely. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap

Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com