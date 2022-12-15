Russia Eyes Increased Oil Production With Venezeula Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 76.11 -1.17 -1.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 81.46 -1.24 -1.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.83 -1.36 -1.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 6.970 +0.540 +8.40%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.167 -0.078 -3.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 1 day 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.167 -0.078 -3.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +1.32 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.44 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.43 +2.42 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.99 +2.57 +3.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.92 +2.27 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.82 +2.04 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Texas Railroad Commission Issues Cold Weather Warning To Oil & Gas Industry

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

Oilfield service companies have been…

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

President Biden is once again…

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Resource depletion, lack of political…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Eyes Increased Oil Production With Venezeula Projects

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 15, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak: Russia is interested in increasing oil production through projects in Venezuela.
  • Novak met with Venezuela’s oil minister Tareck El Aissami in Caracas on Wednesday.
  • Russia has maintained its presence in Venezuela’s oil industry through new companies and creative workarounds.
Join Our Community

Russia is interested in increasing its oil production through projects in Venezuela, Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, according to TASS.

Novak met with Venezuela’s oil minister Tareck El Aissami in Caracas on Wednesday.

Unrecognized as Venezuela’s legitimate president by 50 countries, including the United States, Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been long-term allies—one of Venezuela’s few allies, in fact. Russia has assisted PDVSA stop its freefalling oil production in recent years, although Rosneft has had to ditch some of its Venezuelan holdings as U.S. sanctions on Venezuela reached Russia.

Still, Russia has maintained its presence in Venezuela’s oil industry through new companies and creative workarounds, all designed to skirt sanctions. Russia has multiple oil JVs with Venezuela that employ hundreds of Russian workers and produce more than 120,000 bpd. Russia’s help and support—and Rosneft’s heft investments in Venezuela--following Maduro’s election has likely helped Maduro stay in power while much of the world pressed for his downfall.

But with Chevron’s new U.S. permission to resume oil production in Venezuela, the seams of Russia’s alliance with Venezuela could begin to weaken as the United States offers Venezuela another way to increase its abysmal crude production.

In September, Venezuela’s PDVSA seized a 40% stake in a critical oil JV from GPB Global Resources—a private energy firm founded by former Gazprom officials. PDVSA took full control and replaced the entire board, ripping more seams of the alliance.

Venezuela—like Russia, an OPEC+ member—has seen its oil production fall to 656,000 bpd in November from more than 2 million bpd several years ago. Despite sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, the country has managed to sell $2.5 billion worth of crude oil to Russia last year—much of which was used to pay down debt.

Venezuela holds the largest petroleum reserves in the world but is one of OPEC’s smaller producers due to Venezuela’s corruption, lack of investments and mishandling of its oil industry, and U.S. sanctions.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Next Post

Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap

Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com