U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.14 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.26 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 -2.20 -2.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.696 -0.328 -4.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.28 +2.94 +4.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 801 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -1.75 -2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.41 -1.66 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.76 -1.66 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -1.75 -2.35%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Can Flourish Despite Oil Theft

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Can Flourish Despite Oil Theft

While Nigeria’s oil industry is…

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

Diesel inventories have been at…

EU To Resume Talks On Russia’s Oil Price Cap

EU To Resume Talks On Russia’s Oil Price Cap

The EU will resume talks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 28, 2022, 12:30 PM CST
  • U.S. national gasoline prices fell 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 on Monday.
  • GasBuddy: U.S. national average gasoline prices could fall below $3.00 per gallon this Christmas.
  • GasBuddy demand data showed that U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week by 5%, in part due to pre-Thanksgiving fill ups.
Join Our Community

Drivers in the United States could be getting the gift of even lower gasoline prices this Christmas, according to GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, who has noted the third straight week of gasoline price declines in the United States.

U.S. national gasoline prices fell 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 on Monday, according to GasBuddy data. This is down 22.7 cents from a month ago, although still 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” De Haan said in a Monday note, adding that “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

The low prices come as China’s zealous Covid lockdowns and city shutdowns erupt in unprecedented protests, comingling with a seasonal demand sluff off in the United States.

GasBuddy demand data showed that U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week by 5%, in part due to pre-Thanksgiving fill ups. The biggest drop off in retail gasoline demand was seen in Padd 3, with a 7.6% dip.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco Refining Unit Plans Billion-Dollar IPO
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com