Russia Boosting Natural Gas Supply To China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.43 +2.42 +3.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.54 +1.37 +1.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.10 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.834 +0.111 +1.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.037 +1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.037 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia Boosting Natural Gas Supply To China

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

After a relentless month’s long…

The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

The U.S. is holding its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Boosting Natural Gas Supply To China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2022, 7:28 AM CST

Gazprom is raising natural gas flows eastward to China at the request of Beijing, the Russian gas giant said on Thursday.

Gazprom, which exports gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, said the daily volumes hit a maximum level on Wednesday, as gas flows were 16.1% higher than those previously contracted.

While Russia is increasing gas flows eastwards, it has been sending much lower volume westwards to Europe via one pipeline through Ukraine and via TurkStream.

Earlier this year, Russia slashed deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream to Germany, claiming sanctions issues with gas turbine repairs, before completely halting the gas flow via Nord Stream in early September. At the end of September, the two links of both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 exploded in the Baltic Sea in what investigators from Sweden, Denmark, and Germany say was sabotage on the pipelines.

At the same time, Russia is looking to boost energy exports to China, which is happy to accept discounted crude ignoring the EU/G7 price cap as well as increased gas volumes just as the winter begins.

The two countries have fostered close cooperation and energy ties in recent years. China is now the biggest outlet for Russian energy exports after Europe stopped importing Russian coal and imposed an EU embargo on crude oil imports by sea. Europe is now receiving only a fraction of the Russian gas volumes compared to the volumes imported before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China’s energy imports from Russia, including coal, oil, and natural gas, have reached $60 billion since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported last month, up from $35 billion in the same period of 2021.

Just last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China was ready to work for a closer partnership with Russia in the energy sector.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turmoil In Peru As President Castillo Is Impeached And Arrested

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com