Rapid Demand Recovery Hints At Even Higher Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.74 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 78.38 -0.26 -0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.521 +0.044 +0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.313 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.228 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 73.08 -0.46 -0.63%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.228 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.29 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 74.29 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 75.69 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 72.39 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.14 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 73.89 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.89 -0.16 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.03 +1.41 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.78 -0.46 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.73 -0.46 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.73 -0.46 -0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 59 mins Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 5 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 6 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 9 hours Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

China Further Restricts Power Use Amid Widening Energy Crisis

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

Bullish sentiment is well and…

Oil Prices Tick Lower After EIA Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tick Lower After EIA Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude oil prices fell slightly…

Biden Administration Begs OPEC+ Again To Bring Down Oil Prices

Biden Administration Begs OPEC+ Again To Bring Down Oil Prices

The Biden Administration continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rapid Demand Recovery Hints At Even Higher Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Oil demand globally is recovering from the summer Delta variant spike faster than some observers had expected.
  • Many analysts and oil companies see global oil demand returning to the pre-crisis levels of 2019 as early as the start of next year, if not earlier, by the end of 2021
  • Analysts and members of OPEC expect the gas crisis to boost oil demand by up to 1 million bpd this winter
Join Our Community

Brent prices hit a three-year high at $80 a barrel early on Tuesday, driven by recovering demand and a global energy supply crisis pushing up the use of oil and prices of fossil fuel commodities.  The rally to $80—the first time Brent Crude prices have exceeded this mark since September 2018—may have legs for further upsides, analysts say. 

Oil demand globally is recovering from the summer Delta variant spike faster than some observers had expected. Soaring prices of natural gas and coal in Europe and Asia are forcing more gas-to-oil switching at power generating units globally, further pushing up demand for oil. 

On the supply side, Hurricane Ida disrupted production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and some OPEC+ members are struggling to pump to the full capacity of their quotas. In addition, U.S. shale producers show remarkable never-seen-before discipline in drilling activity despite the fact that the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, has been trading above $60 a barrel for nearly six months—since the middle of April.  

The global energy crisis and the recovery in oil demand after the July slump caused by the Delta variant are making investment banks, oil producers, and oil trading giants more bullish about oil prices in the coming quarters, especially in view of a muted supply response to the rise in demand. 

Oil Demand Set To Return To Pre-COVID Level By Early 2022

Many analysts and oil companies see global oil demand returning to the pre-crisis levels of 2019 as early as the start of next year, if not earlier, by the end of 2021. 

The oil industry is “massively underinvesting” in supply to meet growing demand, which is set to return to pre-COVID levels as soon as the end of 2021 or early 2022, Greg Hill, president of U.S. oil producer Hess Corp, said on Monday.

Oil demand worldwide is expected to hit 100 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year or in early 2022, Hill said, adding that demand next year is set to rise to 102 million bpd—exceeding pre-pandemic levels. 

ConocoPhillips’ chief executive Ryan Lance also thinks that oil demand would bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by early 2022. 

According to OPEC, the surge of the Delta variant is set to partially delay oil demand recovery into the next year. But then robust economic growth and stronger recovery in fuel consumption will see global oil demand averaging 100.8 million bpd and exceeding pre-COVID levels, OPEC said in its latest monthly report, raising its 2022 demand forecast by as much as 900,000 bpd.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees strong pent-up demand beginning in October and continuing through the rest of 2021, although its demand outlook is not as bullish as OPEC’s. 

The global energy crunch, with natural gas prices at all-time highs in Europe and coal stockpiles very low in Europe and parts of Asia, adds more fuel to the bullish forecasts. Analysts and members of OPEC expect the gas crisis to boost oil demand by up to 1 million bpd this winter. According to Mele Kyari, managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the gas crunch could push oil prices up by around $10 per barrel over the next three to six months. 

$100 Oil? 

Goldman Sachs raised this week its end-2021 oil price forecast to $90 a barrel Brent from $80 per barrel projected earlier, expecting tightening oil markets with robust demand recovery and supply constraints from Hurricane Ida and weak supply response from non-OPEC+ oil producers. 

The oil market is currently tightening, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday. 

“The forward curve continues to strengthen and the ICE Brent Dec’21-Dec22 timespread is trading in a backwardation in excess of US$7/bbl, up from less than US$4/bbl in August. A growing backwardation along the curve reinforces the view of a tightening market,” they noted. 

Related: The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

“We’re going to see higher oil prices,” Ben Luckock, Co-Head of Oil Trading at commodity trading giant Trafigura, told Bloomberg in an interview published on Monday.

“I struggle to see anything but higher prices going forward in the next two years,” Luckock said. 

Trafigura’s chief economist Saad Rahim doesn’t rule out $100 oil at some point at the end of 2022, despite COVID challenges to demand this coming winter. 

“Not just the price, but the level of backwardation we are seeing is telling us the market is hungry for oil,” Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura, said during the virtual Argus Asia-Pacific Crude Forum last week, as carried by Argus

In a market apparently hungry for oil, analysts will be closely watching the next monthly meeting of the OPEC+ group scheduled for Monday, October 4. 

Oil at $80 is often the ‘demand destruction’ price point, at which major consumers and importers of crude such as India and China start balking at the high oil prices and lower their purchases.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The $52 Trillion Shadow Banks That Supercharged The Commodity Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter

Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com