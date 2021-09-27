The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.28 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 79.28 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 5.911 +0.205 +3.59%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.293 -0.003 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.212 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 73.85 +1.67 +2.31%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.212 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 75.95 +1.29 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 77.13 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 74.03 +1.68 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 77.74 +1.08 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 78.94 +1.54 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 78.77 +1.92 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 61.98 +0.68 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 72.98 +0.68 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.08 +0.68 +0.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 70.83 +0.68 +0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 72.58 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 69.58 +0.68 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.84 +1.17 +1.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 69.40 +1.47 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 73.35 +1.47 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 73.35 +1.47 +2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.92 +0.68 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 10 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

With oil prices now comfortably…

Citi: Very Cold Winter Could Send LNG Prices To $100/MMBtu

Citi: Very Cold Winter Could Send LNG Prices To $100/MMBtu

The price of liquefied natural…

U.S. Energy Exports Exceed Imports For The First Time Ever

U.S. Energy Exports Exceed Imports For The First Time Ever

For the first time ever,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The European energy crisis is going global as the lack of natural gas supply begins to influence oil and coal markets
  • Oil prices are set to break the $80 market as gas-to-oil switching increases oil demand amid continued supply outages
  • Coal prices have hit a 13-year high in Europe and record levels in Asia as more coal is called upon
Join Our Community

Just ahead of the winter season, Europe’s natural gas crunch created a snowball effect in global energy markets. What started as very low gas inventories in Europe during the summer is now spilling over into oil, natural gas, and coal prices all over the world, with no quick fix or signs of a major short-term correction in sight.  

Brent Crude Prices Near $80

Brent Crude prices topped $79 per barrel early on Monday - the highest level in three years. Prices are now headed for $80 - a level which some analysts had forecast in the summer, but which not many market participants believed would happen because of the Delta variant depressing prices and demand in some parts of the world in July and August. 

However, as the winter heating season in the northern hemisphere approaches, gas and power prices in Europe are surging, driving up coal demand and prices in Europe and globally as more coal is used in the power sector. At the same time, economies are rebounding from last year’s COVID-inflicted slump, with energy-intensive industries growing. But as demand rises, supply stays muted due to underinvestment in new energy supply in the past 18 months, the OPEC+ cuts, and weather-related outages such as Hurricane Ida at the end of August, which constrained U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas supply throughout September. 

Related: Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter

Because the supply of oil, gas, and coal is struggling to catch up with recovering demand, energy prices are rallying around the world. 

Consumers and industries in Europe have already started to feel the pinch from record gas and power prices. Industries across Europe are scaling back operations due to record natural gas and power prices, threatening to deal a blow to the post-COVID recovery. Utilities are firing up more coal-powered electricity generation, pushing demand for coal higher, despite the record carbon prices in Europe and the European Union’s pledges to be a net-zero bloc by 2050. 

European coal prices have hit a 13-year high as coal supply to Europe remains constrained and utilities fire up more coal power plants amid surging natural gas prices. 

The rally in natural gas prices is also spurring on global demand for coal. China and India are replenishing low stocks of coal, driving coal prices in Asia to records

Goldman Sachs Doubles Coal Price Prediction

Goldman Sachs has recently nearly doubled its price projection for coal prices in Asia, expecting the benchmark Newcastle thermal coal to average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100 per ton, due to sky-high gas prices ahead of the winter heating season.

In China, a power supply crunch may be looming amid soaring coal and gas prices and electricity demand. Chinese authorities are ordering some factories in the heavy industries to curtail operations or shut down to avoid a power supply crisis, Bloomberg reports

The gas and coal price spikes globally are set to raise demand for crude oil in the winter as a substitute fuel, analysts and OPEC itself say. A gas-to-oil switch and continued recovery in global oil demand have analysts and major oil trading houses predicting that oil will hit $80 and even $90 this winter - and potentially $100 a barrel at the end of 2022. 

“Broader concern over tightness in energy markets, particularly for natural gas, is spilling over into the oil market. The Asian LNG market is trading at an equivalent of over US$150/bbl, while European gas prices are not too far off an equivalent of US$140/bbl. These higher gas prices will lead to some gas to oil switching, which would be supportive of oil demand,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said early on Monday.

Oil price hitting $80 a barrel, however, would be a pain point for many crude importers, including large Asian customers such as China and India. 

If the current price strength continues, the OPEC+ monthly meeting on October 4 could see the alliance easing the cuts for November by more than the 400,000-bpd supply increase each month, ING noted. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Stocks To Watch As Oil Nears $80
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global
Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com