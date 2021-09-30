China Bets On Shale To Raise Its Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 75.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 5.867 +0.390 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 14 mins 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.58 -0.71 -1.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.83 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.23 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.93 -0.46 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.68 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 73.43 -0.46 -0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.43 -0.46 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 7 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 22 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 day Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

Oil Prices Tick Lower After EIA Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tick Lower After EIA Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude oil prices fell slightly…

The Oil Hub That Could Counter Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Strategy

The Oil Hub That Could Counter Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Strategy

The threat of Iran blockading…

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Bets On Shale To Raise Its Oil Production

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 30, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Chinese oil giant PetroChina expects to start pumping shale oil from a project in its major oilfield cluster in northeast China in 2025, company executives and analysts tell Reuters, as the world's top oil importer looks to sustain its oil production and potentially lessen its dependence on imports.

PetroChina is investing billions of U.S. dollars into fracking technology and development to drill the shale formations in the Gulong area in its major Daqing oilfield cluster.                                               

Last month, PetroChina said it would start production of 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil at Gulong in 2025.

Yet, analysts tell Reuters that the commercial recovery of the huge shale resources there is not proven yet and could be highly uncertain.  

"We're venturing into a 'no man's' zone in Gulong," He Wenyuan, chief geologist of Daqing, told reporters, as carried by Reuters.

In August, China announced the discovery of a major shale oilfield in the Daqing Oilfield cluster with expected reserves of 1.27 billion tons of oil.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) aims to boost shale oil production from shale formations in Daqing to reverse the decline in the production in the area, the state-held oil giant says.

Chinese oil majors are ramping up exploration for shale oil and gas as part of a mandate from authorities to raise domestic production, which could diminish China's costly dependence on crude oil and natural gas imports. 

Yet, China has struggled to develop its huge shale gas and oil resources so far. The challenges arise because some of the most prolific basins are twice as deep underground as the shale gas resources in some of the most extensive U.S. shale gas plays. The challenging geology leads to higher well drilling and completion costs, lower margins for exploration and production companies, and, at times, mixed results in gas flows.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rapid Demand Recovery Hints At Even Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

OPEC Boosts Oil Production By 420,000 Bpd To Highest Since April 2020
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com