Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.36 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 79.34 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 19 mins 5.960 +0.254 +4.45%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 2.295 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.215 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 73.85 +1.67 +2.31%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.215 -0.009 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 75.95 +1.29 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 77.13 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.03 +1.68 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 77.74 +1.08 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 78.94 +1.54 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 78.77 +1.92 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 61.98 +0.68 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.98 +0.68 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 71.08 +0.68 +0.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 70.83 +0.68 +0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 72.58 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 69.58 +0.68 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.84 +1.17 +1.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 69.40 +1.47 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 73.35 +1.47 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 73.35 +1.47 +2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.92 +0.68 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 22 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

The U.S. oil rig count…

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

When the U.S. withdrew from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 27, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Dutch TTF and UK NBP natural gas prices hit all-time settlement highs on Monday—up 11% as the front-month contract is set to soon expire and the European gas crisis worsens.

The front-month (October) contract TTFV1 was up by €6.635€ MWh on Monday afternoon, to €76.875, pushed higher in part by the contract rolling off this week. 

Prices often spike as the contract comes to a close.

The UK’s NBP virtual trading hub for natural gas also hit a record-high price, with front-month contracts reaching an all-time high on Monday afternoon.

The surge in natural gas prices is also due to a massive supply shortage in Europe, a situation that is quickly spilling over into other countries and other markets—including the coal and oil markets as demand for power exceeds supply.

The natural gas crisis is set to intensify as winter heating season approaches, with supplies insufficient to keep up with current demand, let alone build stockpiles for what will be increased demand in the cold season.

Europe’s natural gas crisis has prompted European fertilizer producers to curb output, which could send food prices soaring along with the natural gas prices. It has also sparked warnings of blackouts and factory shutdowns.

If the winter is colder than normal, natural gas supplies could run even shorter, leaving Europeans and possibly other countries, especially those that can barely afford current energy prices, in the cold.

Prices may continue higher tomorrow given the timing of the contract expiration. But according to EBW analysts, warmer October weather may allow natural gas to catch its breath, pressuring gas prices later this week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE’s Oil Drilling Unit IPO Attracts $34 Billion In Orders 

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com