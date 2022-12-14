Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.44 +2.05 +2.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.75 +2.07 +2.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.552 -0.383 -5.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 +0.055 +2.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.19 +4.97 +7.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 +0.055 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.34 +3.58 +5.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.31 +3.33 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.01 +2.21 +2.99%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.42 +2.17 +2.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 +2.34 +3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.78 +2.06 +4.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.14 +2.22 +4.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.54 +2.22 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.79 +2.22 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.94 +2.22 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.94 +2.22 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.89 +2.22 +2.86%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.24 +2.22 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +2.15 +3.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +2.15 +2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 6 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Europe Stocks Up On Diesel Ahead Of Ban On Russian Product Imports

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Resource depletion, lack of political…

OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched

OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched

A clearly more cautious OPEC…

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

As oil companies post huge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Dec 14, 2022, 9:39 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved lower today, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory increase in crude oil of 10.2 million barrels for the week to December 9.

This compared with a draw of 5.2 million barrels for the previous week and an estimated inventory build for last week, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute yesterday.

At 424.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 6 percent below the seasonal average for the last five years, the EIA noted in its report.

In fuels, the EIA reported builds across the board.

Gasoline inventories added 4.5 million barrels in the week to December 9, with production during that week averaging 9.2 million bpd.

This compared with an inventory build of 5.3 million barrels for the previous week and production of 9.1 million bpd.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 1.4 million barrels for the week to December 9, with production averaging 5.2 million bpd.

This compared with an increase of 6.2 million barrels in middle distillate inventories in the prior week, with production averaging 5.3 million barrels daily.

Refineries in the U.S. processed an average XXX million barrels of crude daily last week, which compared with 16.6 million bpd during the previous week.

Oil prices have been on the rise this week on the news that China is relaxing its Covid restrictions further. Mass mandatory testing has been canceled and so have smartphone apps for tracking the Covid status of the owners.

Earlier today, however, prices inched down following the surprising build in U.S. inventories reported by the API, since analysts had expected a decline. The unexpected report suggested demand might be weaker than thought, which had its usual effect on prices.

There was also a certain amount of profit-taking among oil traders before Fed’s next meeting, due today, where it is expected to announce yet another rate hike.

At the time of writing, however, both Brent crude and WTI were trending higher, up by more than 1 percent from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar

WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com