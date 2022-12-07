WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.46 -1.79 -2.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.75 -1.60 -2.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 -0.93 -1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.465 -0.004 -0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.096 -0.054 -2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.096 -0.054 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 372 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S., UK Launch Partnership To Boost Energy Security And Lower Prices

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

All this means that as…

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Skepticism about the effectiveness of…

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

China’s zero-covid policy has negatively…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Falls Despite Crude Draw As Product Inventories Soar

By Irina Slav - Dec 07, 2022, 9:40 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices fell slightly today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 5.2 million barrels for the week to December 2.

This compared with a sizeable draw of 12.6 million barrels estimated for the previous week, which sent prices higher at the time.

A day before the EIA released its report, the American Petroleum Institute estimated another weekly crude inventory draw for the week to December 2, at 6.43 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the EIA also reported an inventory build  in gasoline and another rise in middle distillate stocks for the week to December 2.

Gasoline inventories added 5.3 barrels in the week to December 2, with production averaging 9.1 million barrels daily.

This compared with a build of 2.8 million barrels for the previous week and a production rate of 9.4 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 6.2 million barrels for last week, with production at 5.3 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels and a production rate of 5.3 million bpd for the previous week.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are slipping further down as traders relax about the potential consequences of the G7 and EU price cap on Russian oil. It appears they have assumed that it would not affect the availability of oil in any significant way and are selling crude, with both Brent and WTI slipping below $80 per barrel.

Analysts also note that Russian oil is already trading close to the cap, so it shouldn’t make much of a difference in revenues but it is worth remembering Russia has said it would not sell oil to countries that enforce the price cap, meaning supply of Russian oil specifically might tighten for some importers.

Russia has also threatened to set a price floor for its oil in response to the G7 price cap, which may further complicate matters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Bets On Growing ‘Dark Fleet’ To Ship Its Oil  
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com