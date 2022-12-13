Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2022, 2:52 AM CST
  • Oil prices were higher in early Tuesday trading, with Brent nearing $80 and WTI moving towards the $75 mark.
  • Optimism about China easing its Covid restrictions played a large role in pushing price higher, although climbing Covid cases may cap the rise.
  • The shutdown of the Keystone pipeline last weekend is only adding to upward pressure, with U.S. inventories likely to see another draw.
Crude oil prices continued climbing higher in early trade today, driven by China’s relaxation of Covid-related restrictions.

The shut-down of the Keystone pipeline following an oil leak also contributed substantially to the latest price movements, that saw Brent crude approach $80 per barrel at the time of writing, and West Texas Intermediate nearing $75 per barrel.

TC Energy shut down the Keystone pipeline last weekend after a leak was detected in Nebraska and did not give a timeline for the restart of the oil transport channel, fueling concern about supply in the United States. Keystone carries more than 600,000 bpd of Canadian crude to the United States.

The latest update from TC Energy said the company had cleaned up a portion of the 12,000-barrel spill but still did not provide a timeline for the restart of the pipeline.

China’s reopening, on the other hand, is seen as particularly bullish for oil demand, after lockdowns earlier this year pushed prices down because they had the opposite effect on the biggest oil importer in the world.

“Crude prices are rising on hopes China’s demand situation will quickly improve and on concerns that supplies will be kept tight by both Russia and OPEC,” analyst Edward Moya from Oanda told The National.

“China’s reopening is coming, it won’t happen overnight, but it will provide a major boost to demand in the outlook next quarter,” he added.

Analysts from Chinese Haitong Futures, on the other hand, noted, speaking to Reuters, that while the reopening was underway, Covid infections in large Chinese cities were still on the rise, putting the reins on any premature optimism and, as a consequence, any oil price rises.

Meanwhile, the shutdown of the Keystone is expected to lead to yet another draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, which would also have an effect on prices, albeit likely temporary, for the duration of repairs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

