Is The Era Of Ever-Cheaper Lithium Batteries Over?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.06 +2.04 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.93 +1.83 +2.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.55 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.600 +0.355 +5.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.078 +0.022 +1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.078 +0.022 +1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 4 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As China Relaxes Covid Rules

Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos

Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos

Countries across the globe are…

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

A spike in Covid cases…

New Supply Could Help Bring Lithium Prices Back Down To Earth

New Supply Could Help Bring Lithium Prices Back Down To Earth

Lithium prices have soared 1,200…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Era Of Ever-Cheaper Lithium Batteries Over?

By ZeroHedge - Dec 12, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • After a decade of deflation, lithium-ion battery prices have risen year over year. 
  • The rising costs of lithium, nickel, cobalt, aluminum, and manganese -- crucial metals used in battery making have increased lithium-ion battery pack prices.
  • The rise in lithium-ion battery packs could be the first red flags in the energy transition that prices to decarbonize economies will be costly.
Join Our Community

Lithium, a mineral used in batteries to power electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops, and all sorts of gadgets, has surged to a record high this year as the world pushes forward with a 'green' future. But in the process of decarbonizing the global economy, battery prices, for the first time since BloombergNEF began tracking the market in 2010, have risen on an annual basis. 

After a decade of deflation, the volume-weighted average price of lithium-ion battery packs across all industries increased to $151 per kilowatt-hour in 2022, a 7% increase from last year. BloombergNEF forecasts prices could continue rising next year. 

"Never before in the 12 years BNEF has surveyed battery prices have they recorded an annual increase, instead dropping sharply as production grew," Bloomberg said. 

The rising costs of lithium, nickel, cobalt, aluminum, and manganese -- crucial metals used in battery making have increased lithium-ion battery pack prices. 

Just look at the Lithium Price Index -- prices are out of control ... 

"Not until 2024, when more lithium production is expected to come online, are prices forecast to drop again," Bloomberg explained. 

The rise in lithium-ion battery packs could be the first red flags in the energy transition that prices to decarbonize economies will be costly. 

"With the advent of electromobility and all this excitement about lithium, the world needs new sources," Daniel Jimenez from consultancy iLiMarkets recently told the FT. "Whoever is producing lithium in the coming three years is going to make abnormally high margins."

Yet until new supply comes online, lithium-ion battery packs will rise, which has already caused EV affordability concerns

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Supply Could Help Bring Lithium Prices Back Down To Earth

Next Post

Steelmakers Worry Prices Could Hit Break-Even Thresholds
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com