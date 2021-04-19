Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 mins Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 26 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 16 hours Fukushima
  • 24 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Why Libya’s Oil Production Could Drop This Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Libya’s crude oil production, which has stabilized in recent months at just over 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), could drop in the coming days and possibly weeks after a field operator stopped pumping crude because of delays of budget allocations.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company, a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), has decided to halt production because of the delays in the budget that is planned to allocate money to the oil firm to repair and maintain infrastructure and keep oil production online, Ahmed Al-Oraibi, head of the media department at the Arabian Gulf Oil Company, told Libyan privately-owned channel 218TV on Sunday.  

NOC did not comment on the decline in production, the channel added.

Arabian Gulf Oil Company is the operator of the oilfields Sarir, Mesla, al-Bayda, Nafoora, and Hamada, which, combined, can pump 300,000 bpd. Related: Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

News of renewed problems with budget allocations comes a month after a new cabinet was sworn in, the first unity government of the war-torn country since 2014, reviving hopes that Libya could see more stability in oil production going forward.

Libya—exempted from the OPEC+ cuts—surprised many oil market observers, and probably the OPEC+ group itself, after managing in just a few months to restore its oil production back to 1.25 million bpd from less than 100,000 in September 2020, when an eight-month-long blockade on its oil ports ended.

Libya may be able to maintain its current level of oil production of around 1.2 million bpd until the end of this year as the oil sector is finally receiving enough funding for field maintenance and development, Libya’s Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Bloomberg in an interview last month. In March, Oun was sworn in as the first oil minister of the country since 2014.

Days before Libya’s unity government was sworn in, NOC’s chairman Mustafa Sanalla told Bloomberg Television that the country planned to raise its oil production to 1.45 million bpd by the end of this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

