Is This The Beginning Of The End For Texas Oil?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.98 +0.38 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.87 +0.22 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 18.95 -1.89 -9.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 22.05 -1.40 -5.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.84 +0.78 +4.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.699 +0.010 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.94 +0.41 +1.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 9.110 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 9.090 +0.480 +5.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 25.34 +0.48 +1.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.89 +0.48 +1.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 20.24 +0.48 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.49 +0.48 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.74 +0.48 +2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.49 +0.48 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.99 +0.48 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.75 -0.78 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.70 +0.77 +2.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 16.55 -1.89 -10.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 20.50 -1.89 -8.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 19.00 -2.00 -9.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.97 +0.48 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 3 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 2 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 14 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 3 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 1 day OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 15 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

IEA Boss Warns Demand Will Plunge By 20 Million Barrels Per Day

Alt Text

Looming Recession Sparks New Oil Sell Off

Money managers sold some 180…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

The United States and Saudi…

Alt Text

This Supermajor Is About To Slash Permian Oil Production

Chevron is slashing capital expenditures,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Texas Oil?

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 26, 2020, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Bonespring

Widespread misery was evident in the Dallas Fed’s latest survey, which included responses from 161 energy firms and took place from March 11-19. The quarterly survey offers a window into not just the economic health of the industry, but also a look into the psyche of many oil executives in Texas. The numbers were stunning. The broad business activity index, which measures activity in the energy industry, plunged in the first quarter, dropping to a -50.9 reading, down from -4.9 in the fourth quarter. More specific indices reveal similar numbers. For instance, the Dallas Fed’s index on capex fell off a cliff, declining from 9.1 in the fourth quarter to -49.0 in the first three months of the year, a reflection of the severe cuts to spending budgets.

In a rather revealing slide from the Dallas Fed survey, the average price that a driller needs to simply cover operating expenses (let alone earn a return) ranged from $23 in the Eagle Ford to $36 in “other” shale basins. In other words, with WTI currently trading below $25 per barrel, the “average” shale driller is not even covering the cost of keeping shale wells online. 

Related: World’s Largest Oil Trader Says Demand Could Plummet By 20 Million Bpd
 Those are just the costs for operating. Breakevens to drill new wells are roughly double those levels, with average breakevens for Permian wells at $46. But even that figure only includes the cost of drilling a new well, and excludes other costs, such as debt servicing, overhead, and other corporate costs. “At $40 per barrel, you’re in the hole; at $30, it is hard to even keep producing existing wells. Nothing can be drilled at $30 per barrel,” one oil executive said in the Dallas Fed survey. 

That does not mean that there will be an immediate wave of shut-ins. Companies keep operations going for a variety of reasons – there are costs to starting up and shutting down, the reservoir can be damaged in the process, and certain terms of land leases or debt obligations incentivize drilling even when it may not make sense. 

But the figures do reveal that the industry is in a state of profound crisis and a lot of wells will shut down if current prices persist. 

More than half of oil executives said that their headcount could drop this year, with nearly a quarter saying payrolls would “decrease significantly.”

Related: Oil Climbs As U.S. Pushes For An End To The Price War

When asked how long companies expected to remain solvent if WTI remained stuck below $40 per barrel, about 15 percent of respondents said they would be insolvent in less than 12 months, and another 25 percent said between one and two years. 

In the special comment section, which allows oil executives to respond anonymously, the tone was dire. Here are a few select comments: 

  • “My outlook on the domestic oil and gas industry has never been bleaker.”
  • “This will weed out the Ponzi guys in the shale plays. There’s lots of capital destruction occurring…The service industry for fracking will implode.”
  • “Banks are squeezing the E&P sector, including our company, and demanding we quit drilling to pay down our debt, even though we are in compliance with the terms of our credit agreement. We will likely shut down drilling next month, pay an early termination penalty to our rig contractor, and liquidate excess hedges to pay down debt. We are in survival mode now.”
  • “We were planning for a soft 2020. Soft would be great now. We are now expecting an almost total stop in business in the coming weeks and months.”
  • “I am scared! In my opinion, the Texas Railroad Commission (TRRC) should institute proration as we had in the 1950s and early 1960s.”
  • “It is looking to be a bloodbath for most firms.”
  • “I am shutting in everything I can and cutting general and administrative expenses to minimal levels to try and ride out the storm. Those who are in debt will not survive.”
  • “I do not believe the energy industry, except with respect to the largest producers, has the capital liquidity and reserves to survive a price collapse of the depth and time extent that will be experienced.”
  • “If Russia and Saudi Arabia hold the line for nine months to a year, they can reassess and then sell oil for $80 per barrel with no competition from the United States shale.”

In fact, the topic of Russia and Saudi Arabia came up repeatedly as a source of trouble. Surprisingly, many executives downplayed the impact of the coronavirus, although perhaps that is because the survey was conducted before many of the more stringent stay-at-home orders went into effect. 

There is a small strain of optimism from industry executives. Only about 15 percent of respondents see WTI staying below $35 per barrel by the end of 2020. Almost two-thirds of them see prices between $35 and $50. To be sure, even WTI in that range puts U.S. shale drillers in a financial bind, but the crisis would be not as severe as today. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Permian Boom Is Going Bust
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil

Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com