Will Trump Bail U.S. Shale Out?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.57 -1.41 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.21 -1.58 -4.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.814 -0.064 -3.41%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
Graph up Urals 1 day 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 27.40 +2.97 +12.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.814 -0.064 -3.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 20.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 24.50 +3.00 +13.95%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 41.59 +3.23 +8.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 23 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 45 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 3 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 34 mins Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 1 hour Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 2 hours The Corona Virus NCOV COVID-19 Has Started The Global Fair World War 3
  • 4 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 hour Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 5 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 17 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 11 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 17 hours Venezuela political turmoil and a perfect storm of oil price war hovering over Maduro

Breaking News:

U.S. Discusses Buying Oil For SPR To Help Shale Drillers

Alt Text

Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse

Oil prices crashed on Friday…

Alt Text

What’s Next For North American Shale?

The United States shale patch…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Flood Oil Markets With An Extra 2.6 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia is planning to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Trump Bail U.S. Shale Out?

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 11, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump saudis

The White House is considering a rescue package for the U.S. shale industry, although the idea is getting pushback from so many sides that it faces challenging odds of passing into law.

According to the Washington Post, the White House warmed to the idea of aid for shale drillers after taking calls from oil executives “who have voiced concern and at times exasperation,” following the sudden crash in oil prices. Of note, Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm reached out to the Trump administration, though Hamm said he had not made “direct” contact. He has been a personal supporter of President Trump.

Hamm reportedly lost $2 billion personally on Monday from his 77 percent stake in Continental Resources. Hamm said the administration should consider “any action that the administration might take to protect and preserve American interests at this time from being unfairly disadvantaged by whatever government — and we’re talking governments here, whether it be Russia or Saudi Arabia,” according to the Post.

The help would involve low interest loans to shale companies because access to credit has been largely choked off, the Post said.

Indeed, with much of the industry heavily indebted, access to capital is a critical issue. During the 2014-2016 downturn, so many drillers survived and returned to growth due to a nearly endless supply of credit and equity supplied by banks, investors and private equity. The major recapitalization effort revived shale drilling after a brief downturn.

This time around, investors are no longer interested in financing unprofitable drilling. Trump wants the government to step in to prop up failing companies. Related: Saudi Arabia Prepares To Flood The Market With Even More Oil                                                                                     

But the idea was met with howls of criticism immediately after the Post broke the story. The proposal was panned by Democrats, who Trump will need to pass anything.

“Instead of lining the pockets of Big Oil, Democrats are working on legislation to protect the financial security of working families affected by the spread of the coronavirus,” Evan Hollander, communications director for the House Appropriations Committee, told Oilprice.com “No matter how many oil billionaires lose their shirts and call President Trump, House Democrats will stay focused on the real needs of the American people.”

Instead, he said the Democratic side wants any economic stimulus should focus on things like paid sick leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, food security, free coronavirus testing and affordable treatment. Not rescue packages for shale drillers.

But, perhaps more surprisingly, the proposed shale bailout was also met with skepticism from traditional allies of the oil and gas industry. The head of the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s most powerful lobby group, shot down the idea. “We believe we shouldn’t be reacting to one day of a market downturn,” API CEO Mike Sommers said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Anne Bradbury, CEO of AXPC, an industry group representing 25 independent oil and gas producers, told the Post: “We believe in the free market system and will advocate for policies that support a level playing field to address geopolitical manipulation of the market,” Bradbury said. Reading between the lines, one could interpret “support” for a “level playing field” as support for government assistance, although the language is obviously vague. Bradbury later said in a follow-up interview with the Post that “we are not seeking a bailout.” Related: Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

On Wednesday, Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin said that aid to struggling industries, including airlines, cruises and the oil industry should not be described as a “bailout.”

“I want to be clear: This is not bailouts. We are not looking for bailouts,” he said. “But there may be specific industries that are highly impacted by travel and have issues with lending.”

There was skepticism elsewhere. “It sounds like a bailout to me,” Paul Winfree of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, told the Post. “We are going to have to see specifics, but when you are dealing with special treatment given to one industry or sector of the economy, that is, almost by definition, a bailout.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that oil lobbyists are pushing the Trump administration to buy up oil for the strategic oil reserve (SPR), in order to mop up some of the excess supply on the market. Bloomberg reported that the administration is also considering lowering royalty rates for drillers on federal land. Already, many in Congress on both sides of the aisle consider the royalty rates too low.

But help for the shale industry will be difficult. Even an anonymous “senior administration official” told the Post that political blowback might scuttle the idea.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

Next Post

Tech Breakthrough Could Revolutionize Lithium Extraction
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com