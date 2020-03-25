Oil Climbs As U.S. Pushes For An End To The Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 14 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 mins TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 52 mins Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 10 hours Fed starts helicopter money. Buying everything . . Treasuries, Bonds, Asset Backed Securities, Corporate Debt.(Won't buy stocks). Start with $650 Billion ! Also Fed "Mainstreet Lending Program" announced has access UP TO $6 Trillion if needed.
  • 9 hours Leadership
  • 13 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 53 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 22 hours Wait till America opens their Q1 401k Investment Statements and see they have lost 35% of their retirement savings. They can blame the Authoritarian Chinese Communist Party..
  • 8 hours Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 13 hours S&P Limit Down Within 5 Minutes of Open

Breaking News:

Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Alt Text

Not Even Higher Oil Prices Can Save U.S. Shale

The U.S. shale industry has…

Alt Text

Russia’s Unexpected Advantage In The Oil Price War

The global economic downturn due…

Alt Text

Major Acquisition Gives The World’s First Green Ride-Share Another Edge

The ride-sharing race is heating…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Climbs As U.S. Pushes For An End To The Price War

By Tom Kool - Mar 25, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

Oil prices continued to rise for the third day in a row, recovering earlier losses as U.S. lawmakers pressure Saudi Arabia to end the oil war.

The ongoing oil war, in which Saudi Arabia and Russia are the key players, has exacerbated the already tremendous glut in oil markets, and demand destruction could end up reaching 15-20 million bpd in April.

According to Russell Hardy, Vitol’s chief executive, the supply overhang could end up filling storage tanks at a very high pace as India, with the world’s fastest-growing oil consumer now facing a nationwide lockdown.

Oilprice.com’s Julianne Geiger wrote yesterday that Washington is growing increasingly concerned that the current situation in markets is doing serious damage to U.S. shale producers and that a series of high profile bankruptcies in the U.S. oil patch could end up crushing the administration’s dream of energy independence.

The Trump administration is now facing a difficult task as large shale producers such as Continental Resources and industry bodies such as the API are asking for help, but direct intervention in the form of subsidies to heavily indebted oil companies is facing serious political opposition. Related: Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

Last week, President Trump said that he would get involved at ‘’the appropriate time’’, but as oil prices continue to languish around $25 per barrel, time is quickly running out.

Today, Washington decided to step in, with Secretary of State Pompeo speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, addressing the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy and the oil markets. Pompeo called on Saudi Arabia to stabilize markets as he stressed "that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty,”

As I have previously discussed, increased pressure on Saudi Arabia or Russia is unlikely to work as neither of the parties in the oil war is happy to back down without bringing back home at least some kind of victory.

The most important question now for oil market observers is this. If Washington fails to inspire Saudi Arabia and Russia to stop the oil war by asking nicely, will it use the ‘nuclear option’?

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Impossible Challenge Of Powering An Ever-Growing Population

Next Post

Russia’s Unexpected Advantage In The Oil Price War
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bradley Steeg on March 25 2020 said:
    Too late. Banks already sniffed out the fact traditional oil is now and forever a risky loan. If shale wants to survive it will have to innovate again; shale will need to go net zero CO2 then convince governments to mandate net zero GHG oil.

    Permian shale fields will need to install Allam cycle nat gas plants to air capture CO2 and use it for enhanced extraction. No more flaring, it all gets captured and sequestered deep under ground.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com