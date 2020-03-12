Crashing Oil Prices Force U.S. Oil Firms To Cut Budgets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 30.92 -2.06 -6.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 32.73 -3.06 -8.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.867 -0.011 -0.59%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
Graph up Urals 2 days 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.40 +1.47 +5.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.867 -0.011 -0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.28 -1.96 -9.68%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 17.58 -1.38 -7.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 33.83 -1.38 -3.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 33.38 -1.38 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 28.73 -1.38 -4.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 27.23 -1.38 -4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 31.98 -1.38 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 23.48 -1.38 -5.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 37.99 +3.56 +10.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.25 +5.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 3 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 17 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 hour Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 1 min Rip. S&P.
  • 2 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 14 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 6 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 2 mins Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 11 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 33 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Tesla Plans To Ditch Cobalt In New Batteries

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Flood Oil Markets With An Extra 2.6 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia is planning to…

Alt Text

Wall Street Has A New Favorite Energy Niche

For many years, investors have…

Alt Text

Is This The Worst Oil Deal Of The Decade?

As stock markets crash due…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crashing Oil Prices Force U.S. Oil Firms To Cut Budgets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

As oil prices continue to tank amid the oil price war and the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. oil producers are announcing capital spending and dividend cuts by the hour as many of their operations are unsustainable and deep in the red at $30 a barrel WTI Crude.

Apache Corporation said on Thursday it was slashing its 2020 capital investment plan to $1.0 billion-$1.2 billion from a previous range of $1.6 billion-$1.9 billion. Apache will also stop pumping oil in the Permian in the coming weeks to limit “exposure to short-cycle oil projects.” The corporation will be reducing activity in the North Sea and Egypt, too.  

Not only will Apache reduce operations, but it will also slash its quarterly dividend per share from $0.25 to $0.025, effective for all dividends payable after March 12, and will use the cash saved to strengthen its financial position.   

Murphy Oil Corporation is maintaining its commitment to dividend on Thursday but slashed its capital expenditure plan for 2020 by 35 percent. Murphy Oil will release operated rigs and frac crews in the Eagle Ford, with no operating activity planned for the second half of 2020.

Devon Energy announced on Thursday an immediate decrease in capital spending by nearly 30 percent compared to its previous 2020 capital plan.

Earlier this week, Occidental Petroleum Corporation said it would slash quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.79 per share, effective July 2020, and significantly reduce capital spending to between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion, from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion, and will implement additional operating and corporate cost reductions.

Chevron is also looking to review its spending plans after the price collapse, the U.S. supermajor told Reuters on Monday, becoming the first oil major to admit it is reviewing CAPEX amid the oil price rout.

Most shale oil wells drilled in the United States are unprofitable at current oil prices, Rystad Energy warned earlier this week.

Commenting on the impact of the oil price plunge on U.S. shale, Wood Mackenzie analysts Ann-Louise Hittle, Fraser McKay, Tom Ellacott, and Rob Clarke said on Tuesday:

“Because there’s no fat left to trim in 2020, the cuts to development activity are necessarily fast and brutal, made possible by tight oil’s unique flexibility. The response from explorers and producers in the Lower 48 has been dramatic. Some reduced rig counts even before Monday’s markets opened.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Reason Why Russia Refused To Cut Oil Production
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com