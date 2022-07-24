High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.09 -0.61 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 102.6 -0.56 -0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.424 +0.125 +1.51%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.205 -0.018 -0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 1 min 91.30 -1.70 -1.83%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.205 -0.018 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 25 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 25 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 237 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 25 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 39 mins "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince To Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+

Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince To Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin had…

Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

China continues to buy discounted…

IEA Slashes Oil Forecast As Demand Destruction Looms Over The Market

IEA Slashes Oil Forecast As Demand Destruction Looms Over The Market

The International Energy Agency has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Both OPEC and U.S. shale producers maintain a cautious approach toward production growth.
  • OPEC+’ very limited spare capacity could further create upward risk for oil
  • Sanctions on Russia are unlikely to be dropped in the short term.
Join Our Community

Crude oil has been on a decline over the past few weeks as growing worry about a looming global recession weighs it down. But oil is not going as far down as drivers across the world would like it to go—or as far as politicians up for reelection would like it to go. Barring a dramatic event of demand destruction, oil is going to remain expensive for the observable future.

OPEC and its precious spare capacity

The oil-producing cartel has repeatedly signaled that it is in no rush to deploy its spare capacity to boost global supply and bring down prices. One reason for this is the prices themselves: Saudi Arabia has been raising its oil prices for Asian buyers for several months in a row now because it can. The other reason is that spare capacity is limited.

Earlier this week, when it released its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC warned that global oil demand is set to rise to levels that would test its production capacity. Known as the “call on OPEC crude,” the amount of oil that the cartel needs to produce in order to cover global demand could rise to 32 million barrels daily in 2023, OPEC said.  That would be up from 28.7 million bpd as of this June, which means OPEC would need to boost its production by over 3 million bpd within the next year and a half to cover demand, coming mostly from China and India. And it may not have the spare capacity to do it. Indeed, Reuters earlier this year cited analysts warning that this spare capacity could slip below 1 million bpd by the end of 2022.

Related: Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

Not everyone agrees with OPEC’s demand forecast, of course. Energy Aspects, for instance, sees oil demand in 2023 at 101.8 million barrels daily, quite far below OPEC’s 103 million barrels daily. But even with demand at 101.8 million bpd, Energy Aspects’ Amrita Sen told the FT, “The market is incredibly tight and we do not think Opec have the capacity to deliver that.”

U.S. shale continues cautiously

While analysts discuss OPEC’s spare production capacity, in the United States, shale drillers continue their cautious approach to production growth amid continued calls from the White House to do just that. Since these calls have notably included a caveat that the energy transition remains priority number one, the industry has been in no rush to respond.

According to the latest EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report, total oil production in the week to July 15 averaged an estimated 11.9 million bpd, which was a decline of 100,000 bpd from the previous week. It was, however, an increase from a year ago, when production averaged 11.4 million bpd. The four-week average until July 15 was 12.025 million bpd.

This is quite a solid increase on the year but not a solid enough increase against the background of demand. The White House has accused the industry of profiteering from high oil prices in a tight supply environment. The industry has countered that it is suffering various challenges, such as material and equipment shortages, and inflation has not been a stranger to the oil industry, either.

Frac sand prices, for instance, had soared by 185 percent over the 12 months to March this year to some $40-$45 per ton. Steel prices have risen, too, and so have wages for oilfield workers amid a labor shortage. As a result, many shale drillers have turned to re-fracs to boost production. Related: Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Re-fracs, as the name suggests, refers to secondary fracking of an existing well to suck out the remaining crude at a much lower cost than drilling a new well. This counters accusations of profiteering, but it doesn’t help boost production faster.

Investor pressure remains

Meanwhile, pressure from investors remains substantial on the public players in the U.S. oil field and not just there. Big Oil is a special target for investor pressure. And it’s not just pressure to keep returning cash after years of burning it while pumping as much as possible until prices crashed. It’s pressure to signal more climate-related responsibility.

Shale drillers need to make more ambitious climate commitments, investment firm Kimmeridge Energy Investments said this week, as quoted by Bloomberg. In a white paper, the firm argued that the U.S. shale oil industry should seek to bring its net carbon footprint to zero by 2030. It should also provide consistent data in this respect to make it easier for investors to pick the best companies to invest in.

“We have a carbon problem, not an oil and gas problem,” Ben Dell, co-founder and managing partner of Kimmeridge, told Bloomberg in an interview. “If we can get our oil and gas product to have no carbon footprint on a net basis, and debate how you measure it and the merits, then there’s no reason we shouldn’t use it.”

Between OPEC’s shrinking production capacity, the U.S. shale labor shortage, and investors’ insistence on emission reporting and net-zero commitments, it’s not hard to see where oil prices are going, even if sanctions against Russia suddenly drop, which is not happening, even if the war in Ukraine ends, as multiple EU officials have said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Guyana Poised To Break $1 Billion In Oil And Gas Revenue This Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com